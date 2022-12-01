Read full article on original website
Max Strus playing with Miami's second unit on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is not starting in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Strus will come off the bench after Jimmy Butler was picked as Friday's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Strus to produce 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
Chuma Okeke (knee) still out for Magic Monday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okeke is still dealing with the left knee soreness that has kept him out recently. Now, he has once again been ruled out to start the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
Drew Eubanks (hip) available for Blazers on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks was listed questionable to play due to a right hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) active and starting on Friday, Mamadi Diakite to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Stevens will make his seventh start this season after a three game absence with an illness. In 26.2 expected minutes, our models project Stevens to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Stevens' Friday projection includes 9.2 points,...
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (knee) out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday will not be active for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back due to a left knee contusion. Expect Jevon Carter to see more playing time on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
Milwaukee's Brook Lopez (rest) active and starting in Saturday's contest versus Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lopez will be available for the later half of Milwaukee's back-to-back. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th in FanDuel points (60.5) allowed per game to centers, our models project Lopez to score 34.6 FanDuel points.
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis was listed probable due to lower back tightness. And as that probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Davis for 25.6 points,...
