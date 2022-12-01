Read full article on original website
Georges Niang (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
Drew Eubanks (hip) available for Blazers on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks was listed questionable to play due to a right hip contusion. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
Max Strus playing with Miami's second unit on Friday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is not starting in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Strus will come off the bench after Jimmy Butler was picked as Friday's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Strus to produce 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
MarJon Beauchamp (illness) still out for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beachamp will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Beauchamp is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that has kept him sidelined as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 15 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.3...
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
Chuma Okeke (knee) still out for Magic Monday
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okeke is still dealing with the left knee soreness that has kept him out recently. Now, he has once again been ruled out to start the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (foot) on their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dedmon did seem to be limited on Friday after missing the Heat's previous game, so he likely is genuinely questionable for Monday's game. Our models project Dedmon for 11.8 fantasy...
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable for Clippers Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf strain) is questionable for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Kennard hasn't played since the middle of November after suffering a calf injury, but he seems close to making his return. He has a chance to suit up against the Hornets tomorrow. If...
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) will not return on Friday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) will not return to Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sumner is dealing with a right glute contusion and will not return to Friday's clash with Toronto. Sumner will finish Friday's game with 8 points in 14 minutes played.
