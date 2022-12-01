Read full article on original website
Edmond Sumner (glute) ruled out for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Sumner left Friday's game and did not return due to a glute injury. Now, he has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a right glute contusion. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
T.J. McConnell (illness) downgraded to questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has been downgraded to questionable Sunday for the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. McConnell has been added to the injury report just 90 minutes before scheduled tipoff due to a non-COVID illness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
Drew Eubanks (hip) questionable Sunday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Eubanks missed Saturday's game due to a right hip contusion. Now, he is listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) questionable Monday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Wiggins is dealing with right adductor tightness, and as a result, he has been listed questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MarJon Beauchamp (illness) still out for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beachamp will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Beauchamp is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that has kept him sidelined as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 15 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.3...
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
Mikal Bridges (knee) cleared to play in Suns' Sunday contest
Phoneix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (knee) will play in the team's Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bridges was given a probable tag ahead of Sunday night's game, and has already been cleared to play against the Spurs. Bridges has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
LeBron James (ankle) will play in Lakers' Sunday night game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. James will suit up for tonight's tilt against the Wizards after spending most of the day with a questionable designation on the Lakers' injury report. James has a $10,600 salary on FanDuel and is...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Mo Bamba (back) questionable for Magic Monday
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bamba has missed the last four games while dealing with a back issue, but he could make his return tomorrow night against the Bucks. He had started in four of his previous five games. Bamba...
