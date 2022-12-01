Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy Pfizer (PFE) & Moderna (MRNA) Stock for 2023?
Much of the social and economic post-pandemic recovery is accredited to Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer PFE and Moderna MRNA. Investors may be wondering if these stocks will continue to be strong investments going into 2023. Taking a look at the outlook and valuation of these two pharmaceutical stocks will give...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Ziopharm (TCRT) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
The price trend for Alaunos (TCRT) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 26.6% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy Lululemon (LULU) & Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock?
A few premium apparel firms are starting to stick out as we enter the heart of the holiday shopping season. With it rarely being wise to bet against the U.S. economy or the strength of the nation’s consumers, here are two apparel companies that could see year-end rallies and should be strong investments going into 2023.
NASDAQ
AutoZone (AZO) Likely to Maintain its Earnings Beat Run in Q1
AutoZone AZO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $25.15 per share and $3.84 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share has moved...
NASDAQ
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
The data is pretty remarkable. Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. That's better than companies in the S&P 500 (8.2%), non-dividend growers (7.1%), and non-payers (4.8%).
NASDAQ
Here's Why Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 11.3% in 4 Weeks
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 11.3% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
PM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $103.62, changing hands for $104.30/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
RPM International (RPM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
RPM International (RPM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
NASDAQ
IAU: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Gold Trust (Symbol: IAU) where we have detected an approximate $85.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.3% decrease week over week (from 765,650,000 to 763,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IAU, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) where we have detected an approximate $129.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 106,070,000 to 107,470,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JNK, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $256.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 566,200,000 to 569,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
MOAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.84, changing hands as low as $67.67 per share. Morningstar Wide Moat shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0