Read full article on original website
Related
Jaquez, Bailey on Defensive Focus, Second Half Surge, Finally Beating Oregon
UCLA wings Jaime Jaquez and Amari Bailey talked about the second half effort in the win over Oregon, the focus on getting defensive stops, and finally beating the Ducks.
Mick Cronin on UCLA's Second Half Effort, Battle-Tested Oregon, and More
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about the second half effort in the win over Oregon, having to prepare for a battle-tested Oregon team, and finding ways to get better.
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down tough loss on the road to No. 21 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head coach Dana Altman after the Ducks hard fought game at No. 21 UCLA. The Ducks had the ball down one with five minutes to play but couldn't pull off the upset and lost 65-56. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl
UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
WATCH: Quincy Guerrier recaps tough loss at No. 21 UCLA
Hear from Oregon senior forward Quincy Guerrier has he discusses the team's tough loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers...
Clark on Coming Back from Illness, Beating Oregon with Fans, Amari Bailey
UCLA wing Jaylen Clark talked about trying to have a big game after coming back from illness, beating Oregon in front of fans, and what impact Amari Bailey has on the team.
Oregon fought hard, but its inability to keep UCLA off the boards wiped away upset bid
Westwood, Calif. - Oregon led the No. 21 ranked UCLA Bruins for most of the game's first 30 minutes. They controlled the pace of the game, held UCLA's offense in check, and were able to overcome way too many turnovers of their own. Then UCLA's momentum finally powered through the Duck line of defense.
Oregon State falls to USC
LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to USC 63-62 Sunday evening at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The Beavers led for over 31 minutes of game time, going in front by as many as 11 in the contest. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
403K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0