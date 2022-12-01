ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Quincy Guerrier recaps tough loss at No. 21 UCLA

Hear from Oregon senior forward Quincy Guerrier has he discusses the team's tough loss on the road to the UCLA Bruins. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oregon State falls to USC

LOS ANGELES – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to USC 63-62 Sunday evening at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The Beavers led for over 31 minutes of game time, going in front by as many as 11 in the contest. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
