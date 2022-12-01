Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: New report says Texas’ rural hospitals at risk of closure
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals have faced many challenges in recent years. There’s a new report by Kaufman Hall that says rural hospitals in Texas are now at risk of closure in the state. John Hawkins, the...
KBTX.com
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on abortion and gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the...
KBTX.com
Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, there were 433 deaths on Texas roads, according to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. One-fourth of those deaths were drunk driving related. That’s why BVIPC is stepping up to help by offering a fun alternative to the...
KBTX.com
United Way provides students with books and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of giving, and The United Way of the Brazos Valley is planning to do just that. The Books and blanket program will be stopping by different schools to provide over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets. UWBV vice president Peggi Goss says this...
KBTX.com
Project GotEM: A Brazos Valley Food Bank program to end next summer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos Valley Food Bank program dedicated to helping people access food, no matter their disability, may go away soon. Project GotEM started during the pandemic, but its set to come to an end next summer. This special program was created during the pandemic to reach those with no way to physically get to a food pantry. The home delivery service makes sure people have nutritious, shelf-stable foods.
KBTX.com
Food Bank sees higher demand due to increase in prices
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Problems like inflation, supply snarls and bad weather have pushed up prices for just about everything. A trip to the grocery store is hitting households harder this year. Food prices shot up 11.4% this year -- the biggest increase since 1979. According to the Bureau of...
Comments / 0