Read full article on original website
Related
Big 12 champs! No. 13 K-State defeats No. 3 TCU for title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, leaving the Horned Frogs to wait another day to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff.
Sugar Bowl pits Alabama vs. Kansas State for first time
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have made the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time. The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The second-seeded Wolverines and third-ranked Horned Frogs will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, the same day. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Georgia and Michigan have both opened as the favorites to win their semifinals and reach the title game.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Smoky Valley Pregame 5:45 p.m. on the campus of Southeast of Saline, Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs Smoky Valley Lady Vikings basketball:...
MHS: Crist steps into new role as director of plant operations
ABILENE - Memorial Health System has announced that after two years of training with Herman Hoffman, the previous director of plant operations, Ryan Crist stepped into the director role on Nov. 1. Crist has worked for MHS for 17 years now. He came to Memorial Health System after seeing an...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Amelia Earhart
The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport – it’s the nation’s capitol. Amelia Earhart was recently honored...
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Remember Me Tree at Home Health and Hospice in Herington
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0