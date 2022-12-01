Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Bonds, Clemens left out of hall again; McGriff elected
SAN DIEGO — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday. It was the first time that Bonds, Clemens, and Schilling had faced a Hall committee since their...
Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season's AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes...
Jets QB Zach Wilson will be inactive again in Week 14
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for a third straight game in Week 14, but head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for Wilson to play again this season. Mike White is QB1 and will be backed up by Joe Flacco this week against the Buffalo Bills. White is 1-1 since taking over the starting role from Wilson. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears in...
