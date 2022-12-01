Read full article on original website
Bluetec Advances its WTIV Concept With Help From Wärtsilä
Wärtsilä is working with Texas-based startup Bluetec to bring a new lower-cost wind turbine installation concept to life. Like Allseas' clean-sheet approach to platform decommissioning, Bleutec’s Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS) is a full rethink of the turbine installation process. The company's intent is to provide an alternative to ultra-expensive installation vessels, and it is specifically designing for markets where the cost of shipbuilding is elevated due to cabotage.
ABS Unites Its Digital Services Under a Single Brand and a New Leader
ABS' two digital services for shipowners have been united under new management and a new, fresh brand. ABS Nautical Systems, a division of consultancy ABS Group, has provided vessel management software to the industry for more than 30 years. It's a package of administrative tools used by countless owners and shipmanagers around the globe.
Report Plots Path to a Net Zero Future for UK Shipping
A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.
DOF Reorganization Proceeding Without Minority Shareholder Consent
Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF is turning to the courts in Norway to force through the financial reorganization of the company after its minority shareholders rejected the proposed agreement during a shareholder meeting in mid-November. The company reported that it spent more than three years working on the terms of comprehensive restructuring but unlike industry peers, the deal has not proceeded due to the shareholders’ objections.
Provisional ETS Agreement Welcomed by European Shipowners
European shipowners have welcomed the outcome of trilogue negotiation and the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime. The Parliament and the Council have embraced the calls of the industry stakeholders to earmark EU ETS revenues back to the maritime sector to support its energy transition. At least 20 million ETS allowances, which correspond to 1.5 billion Euro under the current ETS carbon price, will be allocated to maritime projects under the Innovation Fund. The provisional agreement on shipping is subject to an overall agreement on the ETS revision in late December.
Unique Floating Installation Method Used to Construct Wind Farm
For the first time, the construction of an offshore wind farm is being conducted using a floating installation method. Instead of using a traditional jack-up wind turbine installation vessel, which are in short supply and in high demand, the Arcadis Ost 1 in the Baltic will be assembled using a new method centered around a semi-submersible crane vessel.
Growing Concern About COSCO's Rising European Footprint
In late October, the German government approved the acquisition of a minority stake of less than 25 percent in the operating company HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort by COSCO Shipping Port Limited (CSPL). "We appreciate that a solution has been found in objective and constructive talks with the Federal Government," Angela...
