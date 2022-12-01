ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Senior Nicole DaPra scored a game-high 20 points but the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team was unable to hold off Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), losing 73-62 to the Tigers in a Liberty League game at Clark Memorial Gymnasium. The Engineers fall to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while RIT improves to 4-4 and 2-0. With the game essentially even through the first three quarters - RPI led 44-40 - the Tigers shot 54.5 percent (6 of 11) from the floor in the final frame, while holding Rensselaer to just 29.1 percent (7 of 24). RIT put up 33 points to the Engineers' 18 for the nine-point victory.

