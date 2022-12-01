Read full article on original website
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview
WOMEN'S HOCKEY (4-13-1; 0-6-1 ECAC Hockey) Following losses to No. 15 Princeton (5-1) and No. 4 Quinnipiac (3-0) over the weekend, the Engineers face their third straight nationally-ranked opponent at No. 3 Yale on Friday at 6pm in New Haven. They close the fall semester action with a game at Brown on Saturday at 3pm.
Track & Field Teams Begin With Meet in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Josh Cohen won the weight throw, Peter Cavanaugh finished second in the 400, and three men's 4x400 relay teams finished in the top 8 as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) track & field teams made their debuts at the TCNJ Indoor Opener at The Armory. The multi-divisional meets were non-team scoring.
Swimming Ends Weekend at MIT Winter Invite
CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) swimming teams ended their weekend at the MIT Winter Invite with third place finishes in the competition. In addition, the Engineers also competed in Troy as they hosted the second day of the Lets Go Diving Invitational at Robison Pool. The...
No. 19 Men's Basketball Improves to 7-1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jonny Angbazo scored 15 points, Dom Black had 13, and Will Rubin scored 10 for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team and the No. 19 Engineers defeated Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) 64-58 in a Liberty League contest. Rensselaer improves to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while the Tigers are now 5-3 and 1-1. Sophomore guard Brock Bowen scored 15 points for RIT, which saw senior forward Kevin Ryan score 17, while junior guard Matt Caggiano chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Engineers Fall 5-1 to No. 15 Princeton
TROY, NY – Four unanswered goals through the second and third periods hampered the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team Friday night in a 5-1 loss to No. 15 Princeton at the Houston Field House. The loss moves RPI to 4-12-1 overall with a 2-5-0 league record, while Princeton moves to 5-5-1 with a 3-4-0 league record.
RPI Hangs With No. 4 Quinnipiac in Loss
TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team hung tough with the No. 4 Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday afternoon, as the Engineers fell 3-0 at the Houston Field House. With the win, Quinnipiac improves to 16-1-0 overall with an 8-1-0 mark in the ECAC, while RPI moves to 4-13-1 and 0-6-1 in league play.
Women's Basketball Suffers Defeat to Tigers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Senior Nicole DaPra scored a game-high 20 points but the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team was unable to hold off Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), losing 73-62 to the Tigers in a Liberty League game at Clark Memorial Gymnasium. The Engineers fall to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while RIT improves to 4-4 and 2-0. With the game essentially even through the first three quarters - RPI led 44-40 - the Tigers shot 54.5 percent (6 of 11) from the floor in the final frame, while holding Rensselaer to just 29.1 percent (7 of 24). RIT put up 33 points to the Engineers' 18 for the nine-point victory.
