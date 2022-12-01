Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Why they win
There are many reasons – not just one – the Madison Warhawks have been winning so much in playoff action for three straight seasons. The Warhawks, who have won three Concorde District and 6D North region titles in a row, will play in their second straight Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament championship game on Dec. 10.
sungazette.news
Field hockey, soccer players chosen all-state
Potomac School boys soccer players Scott Landry, Walker Lyall and Patrick Ritter were first-team Division I all-state private-school selections for fall high-school soccer. They helped Potomac School win the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships and earn a state-tourney berth. In high-school girls field hockey, Madison Warhawks senior...
sungazette.news
Langley quarterback had standout senior season
Talk about a whirlwind of what eventually became a successful high-school football career for Langley Saxons quarterback Brendan Mansinne. A lot occurred during his four seasons, three as a starter, as Mansinne became one of the most accomplished statistical quarterbacks in team history. There was much he will remember fondly,...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A favorite venue
For decades, the cozy football stadium at Fairfax High School has been a big favorite to many. The main reasons are because the field venue is a bowl-like setup, with three sides surrounded by hills and kind of enclosed by tall pines. The one open side has a nice-looking scoreboard as the backdrop behind the west end zone.
sungazette.news
Arlington jobless rate tied for lowest across state
With both the total number of those with jobs and those counted as unemployed rising from September to October across Arlington, the local jobless rate ticked up to 2percent, according to new state figures. That’s an increase from 1.8 percent in September and above the rate of 1.9 percent recorded...
sungazette.news
Saint Nick will be making a stop at Freeman Store
Saint Nick is taking a well-deserved break from supervising the elves and will visit the Freeman Store & Museum in Vienna on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. The museum shop also will be open for holiday-gift purchases. The Freeman Store is located at 131 Church St., N.E.....
sungazette.news
Police: Thieves steal two vehicles from Vienna home
A man living in the 200 block of Adahi Road, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 26 between 6:55 and 7:05 a.m., someone stole two vehicles from his home. Later the same day, the resident tracked one of the vehicles to Washington, D.C., where the Metropolitan Police Department recovered it, Vienna police said.
sungazette.news
Police: Peeper departs when yelled at by resident
On Nov. 30 at 10:23 p.m., a woman was in her home in the 5800 block of 27th Street North when she observed a man in the rear yard looking into the home through a glass door, Arlington police said. The victim yelled, causing the suspect to flee, police said.
sungazette.news
Police report several incidents of grand larceny
The Arlington County Police Department reported several incidents of grand larceny in recent days. • On Nov. 23 at 2:55 p.m., an individual in the area of North Jackson Street at Wilson Boulevard reported seeing an individual rummaging through his vehicle, Arlington police said. The victim followed the suspect, at...
sungazette.news
Sheriff plans January departure; chief deputy will take over
The dawn of a new calendar (and political) year will bring a new sheriff to Arlington, who if he wants to keep the job over the long haul will have to run for it. The good news for an Arlington electorate that sees a never-ending election cycle? The retirement of Sheriff Beth Arthur will not necessitate a special election to fill her post. Instead, Chief Deputy Jose Quiroz will move up to sheriff and fill out the remainder of Arthur’s term, which lasts until Dec. 31, 2023.
sungazette.news
Police: Manassas man charged in Vienna break-in
A resident living in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 30 at 5:27 p.m. that there was a person inside a vacant house that was under construction. Officers located the man in the home and arrested him. Police took the 40-year-old Manassas man...
sungazette.news
New Vienna police HQ almost ready for occupancy
Bigger. Safer. More modern. Community-friendly. Better outfitted. The new Vienna Police Headquarters appeared to be all those things recently when Vienna Police Chief James Morris and Deputy Chief Daniel Janickey gave the Sun Gazette a tour of the facility. The station, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 2 but is...
sungazette.news
Holiday gift drive coming to Vienna
The Committee for Helping Others (CHO) is hosting a holiday-gift drive on Friday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., N.E. New toys for infants through age 8 and gift cards for older children are being sought. In addition, grocery gift cards are sought to enable families in need have a festive holiday season.
