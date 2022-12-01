Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Hawaii's Green Scheduled to Be Sworn in as New Governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Governor-elect Josh Green was scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday to become the state of Hawaii's ninth governor. Green was due to take over from fellow Democratic Gov. David Ige who served two terms marked by a series of emergencies and crises ranging from volcanic eruptions to the COVID-19 pandemic and a false missile alert.
US News and World Report
Suspect in Minnesota Woman's Death Arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported.
