Read full article on original website
Related
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Idaho8.com
Brady: Season goals still within reach for struggling Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady only knows one way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can pull out of a season-long funk on offense and realize their potential. Brady enters Week 13 ranked fourth in the NFL in passing with 3,051 yards. Still, the 45-year-old quarterback and a group of talented offensive playmakers around him have not performed with anywhere near the consistency of the past two seasons when the Bucs were one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Tampa Bay takes a 5-6 record into Monday night’s home game against the New Orleans Saints, a NFC South rival that’s given Brady fits since he moved from New England to Tampa Bay in 2020. Brady says “hope is not a strategy” ans the only way the Bucs can realize their potential is play better and earn it.
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Idaho8.com
Vikings hang on, again, for 27-22 victory over White, Jets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets. Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings. They improved to 10-2 by completing a four-game sweep of the AFC East in typical nail-biting fashion. Mike White passed for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets and scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go. The Jets are 7-5.
Idaho8.com
Colts buried under avalanche of turnovers in blowout loss
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts have allowed one of the highest-scoring fourth quarters in NFL history. The Colts lost four turnovers in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss to Dallas. The Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter. They are one just three teams in NFL history to score at least that many in the fourth. Ryan had three interceptions and a lost fumble. He is up to 18 giveaways, most in the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Colts have lost three consecutive games after winning the debut of interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Idaho8.com
Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season. They held off the Falcons 19-16 before thousands of towel-waving fans in Atlanta. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the 5-7 Steelers finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Atlanta squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row. This time, a holding penalty wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown.
Idaho8.com
Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left a game against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter. The team has ruled him out for the remainder of the day. Moments after exiting the game, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel. He appeared to be walking OK but not all that fast. Baltimore’s season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn’t missed a game this season.
Idaho8.com
College Football Playoff will feature Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU
The Georgia Bulldogs will step up their pursuit of back-to-back national titles when they compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Michigan Wolverines, Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes join the Bulldogs in the playoff, the selection committee announced on Sunday. No. 1 Georgia...
Comments / 0