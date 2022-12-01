Read full article on original website
McDonald's Menu Adds a Mighty New Item
Marketing fast food has, for years, been all about things being bigger and better. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell tacks "supreme" at the end of a product to indicate that it has more cheese and sour cream and, in Japan, there is even the four-patty King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger from the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Burger King.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
How to get the coveted McGold card from McDonald’s
McDonald’s announced the return of its coveted McGold card for the the first time since 2018. Here’s how you can get a chance to win the card, which gives you free food for life from the fast food giant. What are the details of the prize?. According to...
ZDNet
Chick-fil-A finally gave employees what it gives customers (no, not chicken)
You're rolling up to a drive-thru. You're thinking about what you want. You're also thinking about how long it'll take before you can place that first hot french fry into your begging gullet. Because you know life is short, your gullet can't wait, and your hangriness lurks like an impending...
Popculture
McDonald's Bringing Back Retired Menu Item, But There's a Catch
Fans still mourning the early retirement of McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are about to get an early Christmas present. The Golden Arches are reportedly bringing the fan-favorite menu item, which was permanently pulled from the menu earlier this year, back, but not everyone will be lucky enough to get their hands on the beloved menu item. According to Chew Boom, Breakfast Bagels are set to return in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel – at select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
I dined at Denny's and IHOP to see which was better, and the cheaper breakfast chain gave the pancake house a run for its money
I tried coffee and a platter of pancakes, bacon, eggs, and hash browns at both popular chains to find out which one serves the better morning meal.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
‘That’s a McHack for you’: Man shares $1.79 McDonald’s meal deal Hack!
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers
McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Free McDonald's for life? Here's how to get your hands on the rare McGold Card
The legendary McGold Card is coming back, allowing one person and three friends the chance to score free Big Macs for life.
I ordered the same meal from Subway and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and I preferred the larger sandwich
An Insider reporter tried turkey sandwiches from two sandwich chains to determine which one was better.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
McDonald's is giving away four coveted 'McGold Cards' that grant you free food forever
Oh sure, we've all heard rumors, but now it seems us mere mortals have once again been blessed with the opportunity of owning a coveted McGold Card. Generally regarded as the Holy Grail in the world of fast food, the McGold Card entitles the extremely fortunate owner to free McDonald's food for "life."
