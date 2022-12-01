Read full article on original website
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
Last day to interview for D-SNAP benefits in Manatee County
Hundreds of people spent their morning lining up at the Bradenton Convention Center in Manatee County to get some help after Hurricane Ian.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
Fate of suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren now in hands of federal judge
“A trial is a search for the truth. And over the past three days, everyone had the opportunity to hear the truth,” said Warren.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Historical marker preserves memory of destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater
Descendants of those buried at a Black public cemetery gathered in Clearwater to unveil a historical marker on Saturday.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients
The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
stpetecatalyst.com
City receives 4 proposals for Tropicana Field/Gas Plant
December 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by: 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals. "We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch said in the city's news alert. "We will review the proposers' plans with a keen eye on their interpretation of affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity. We look forward to engaging the community as we determine the future of this historically and economically vital part of St. Petersburg, and the Tampa Bay region." All proposals will be posted on the City's website after an expeditious review by City staff to ensure that each proposal is ADA compliant. The selection process will also include a community presentation on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum. A final decision will be announced by Welch at his first State of the City address scheduled at the end of January.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
stpetecatalyst.com
Low levels of red tide organism persist around Pinellas
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) red tide update Friday, low concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, were again detected around Pinellas County. Meanwhile, harmful algal blooms are rampant across Sarasota County. The FWC reports respiratory irritation and fish kills related to red tide from Collier County north to Manatee County.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hope Walk heads to Tampa Saturday
December 2, 2022 - The South Florida Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host its Team Hope Walk at Tampa’s Lowry Park. The release states that Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots event, taking place in over 100 cities and raising more than $20 million since its inception in 2007. Huntington’s is a fatal genetic disease affecting the brain’s nerve cells, and compared to having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease simultaneously. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at 7525 North Blvd. in Tampa, Shelter 120. For more information, visit the website here.
tampamagazines.com
Must-Visit Med Spa in the Heart of South Tampa
Luxury med spas have become a staple to South Tampa’s identity. Ēkò Wellness is the area’s newly opened, all-inclusive med spa. Ēkò offers a variety of wellness and aesthetic services, IV hydration and weight management programs. Ēkò Wellness was founded in 2022 by Titi...
Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record […] The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
Bay News 9
Historical marker unveiled for lost African American cemetery
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A historical marker is now placed for an African American cemetery that was lost until recently. The marker is for the North Greenwood African American Memorial Cemetery on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater. Archaeologists discovered at least 55 graves there two...
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
