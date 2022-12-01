ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
TechCrunch

Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral

Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
CNBC

Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready

Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Benzinga

Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
New York Post

Ted Cruz, Republicans blast Twitter after Elon Musk censorship report

Furious Republicans kept up their barrage Saturday against Twitter’s partisan censors in the wake of new owner Elon Musk’s bombshell document drop revealing political censorship at the social media giant. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant!” tech investor and GOP donor Peter Thiel told The Post, praising Musk — his longtime colleague and sometime rival — for releasing behind-the-scenes details about the shady 2020 decision to muzzle The Post and its scoop about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop ahead of the presidential election. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the censorship was a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook. “Leftists hate your...
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.

