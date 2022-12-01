Read full article on original website
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Even if you don't have an account, Facebook has advised millions to check it immediately
Millions told to check Facebook immediately:(Cottonbro studio/Pexels) Even if you've never signed up for the social network, Facebook might already have your phone number and email address.
TechCrunch
Lensa AI climbs the App Store charts as its ‘magic avatars’ go viral
Lensa AI works by inviting users to upload 10-20 photos of themselves. Using the open source Stable Diffusion model, the app processes your photos to generate avatars of you that look like they were created by a digital artist. When you download Lensa AI, you’re immediately greeted with a pop-up...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Elon Musk says he’s revealing the whole story behind Twitter’s ‘suppression’ of the Hunter Biden story
“What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET,” Musk tweeted. “This will be awesome…Will include live Q&A.”
CNBC
Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready
Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
Several left-wing activists had their Twitter accounts suspended after a false-report campaign by far-right users
One of the users targeted told Insider they had found evidence of a coordinated campaign to get them banned from Twitter.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Benzinga
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
The Verge
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally responds to ‘friend’ he welcomed back to Twitter Kanye West declaring love for Hitler
It’s hard to write about the whole Elon Musk/Kanye West situation because it evolves so quickly. Case in point: back in October, Musk let the controversial rapper and self-proclaimed Hitler lover (more on that in a second) back on Twitter. However, he has yet to respond to Ye’s latest controversy.
Ted Cruz, Republicans blast Twitter after Elon Musk censorship report
Furious Republicans kept up their barrage Saturday against Twitter’s partisan censors in the wake of new owner Elon Musk’s bombshell document drop revealing political censorship at the social media giant. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant!” tech investor and GOP donor Peter Thiel told The Post, praising Musk — his longtime colleague and sometime rival — for releasing behind-the-scenes details about the shady 2020 decision to muzzle The Post and its scoop about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop ahead of the presidential election. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the censorship was a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook. “Leftists hate your...
Musk announces new feature will allow users to see how many people read their tweets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said tweet counters, like video counters, will soon be available on the social media platform, encouraging more people to speak up.
Trump Calls For 'Termination' Of Constitution Over Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' Leak
The social media platform's new CEO appears to have allowed messages sent between the company's past executives to be released.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
