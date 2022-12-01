Read full article on original website
Related
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar
Comments / 0