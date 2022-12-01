Read full article on original website
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season. The Tigers fell to No. 16 from No. 11 in the poll that was released on Sunday, Dec. 4. The new ranking comes after the team’s 50-30 loss...
Samuel M'Pemba, No. 29-rated recruit by ESPN, picks Georgia
Samuel M'Pemba's commitment Sunday gives the Bulldogs their 17th ESPN 300 recruit in this cycle.
Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly
The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
fox5atlanta.com
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family
ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game
It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
LSU players make ridiculous mistake after blocked field goal
LSU’s special teams unit made a ridiculous mistake during the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship, and it cost them a touchdown, too. After their drive stalled on fourth-and-goal, LSU opted to try a 32-yard field goal to get on the board first against the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick was blocked, however, leaving a dejected special teams unit to start leaving the field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman
Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
dawgnation.com
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage
ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
Watch: LSU arrives in Atlanta to 'make a statement' in SEC Championship
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made it clear that he wasn’t going to use the Tigers’ status as heavy underdogs as a motivator. He wants them to feel like they belong, because they did all the work to make that true. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia
LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
High school football state playoff scoreboard
Semifinal round of the 2022 Georgia high school football state playoffs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
