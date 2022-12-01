ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly

The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
LSU players make ridiculous mistake after blocked field goal

LSU’s special teams unit made a ridiculous mistake during the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship, and it cost them a touchdown, too. After their drive stalled on fourth-and-goal, LSU opted to try a 32-yard field goal to get on the board first against the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick was blocked, however, leaving a dejected special teams unit to start leaving the field.
Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman

Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
