Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Indiana voter turnout dropped one-fifth compared to prior midterm election, records show
Nearly 6 in 10 Hoosiers chose to neglect their civic duty by failing to vote in this year's general election. Data compiled by the Indiana Election Division show voter turnout at the Nov. 8 election was 41% of the 4.77 million adults registered to vote in the state. That's down...
Operation Rising Spirit to spread holiday cheer to Illinois veterans homes
(The Center Square) – Spread some holiday cheer this season by sending a card, note or letter to an Illinois veteran in one of the state's five veteran homes. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has put together Operation Rising Spirit to encourage people to remember vets with cards and notes of appreciation during the holidays.
Bill would prohibit gender-reassignment treatment for those younger than 21
OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently filed bill would prohibit gender-reassignment procedures for those under the age of 21. House Bill 1101 would prohibit health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or making referrals for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-reassignment surgeries. “It’s irresponsible for anybody in health care...
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
Iowa lawmakers will tackle property taxes in 2023, committee leader says
ALTOONA — Property taxes will be under the microscope when state lawmakers return for their annual work next month, a key legislator says. The Republican majorities at the Iowa Capitol have in recent years passed multiple cuts to state income taxes. Dan Dawson, a state senator from Council Bluffs who chairs the Iowa Senate’s committee on tax policy, said property taxes are next.
Indiana governor seeking college grads for unique fellowship program
The governor's office is seeking a handful of recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in beginning their careers in some of the most important offices of state government. The 2023-24 Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective, paid program offering a unique employment and educational experience by placing fellows in positions...
Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations
Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
Smith, Shapira, Mash among those on Shapiro's transition team
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis have announced seven Transition Advisory Committees. They said those panels will advise the incoming administration and prepare to advance what Shapiro termed his top priorities: growing Pennsylvania’s economy, making the state’s communities safer, and ensuring all Pennsylvania students receive a high-quality education.
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
4-H Tech Changemakers help adults develop digital literacy skills
EATONTON — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year. Approximately 1.6 million adults...
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) is proud to announce it donated a total of $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual. “At Breeze Thru...
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
Wyoming State Parks’ First Day Hikes to Take Place New Year’s Day 2023
Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is pleased to announce the 12th consecutive year of its popular First Day Hikes on January 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. On New Year’s Day, people of all ages can kick off the New Year out of doors with access to hundreds of free guided hikes organized in all fifty states.
