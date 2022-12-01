ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Do people with dementia know they have it?

Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Take Melatonin Every Night

When was the last time you woke up feeling chipper, well-rested and ready to take on the day? If you're like the average American, that certainly wasn't this morning. A July 2022 study in the journal Frontiers in Sleep reports that only 28% of American adults get the quality and quantity of shuteye that's ample enough to qualify as "restorative sleep."
Well+Good

4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin

Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
NOLA.com

Alzheimer's Q&A: Age does worsen memory; here are ways to help

We all tend to have memory problems as we age — forgetting where we put our car keys, or the name of someone we meet, or even where our car is parked after we go shopping. Age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions. Oftentimes, our lapses in memory are caused by a lack of focus, fatigue, stress, medications, or just simply distractions that filter into our everyday lives.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds

Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Medical News Today

What to know about combined type ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Freethink

How you breathe affects your brain

If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
Harvard Health

Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?

What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Medical News Today

Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms

Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
yr.media

Is Melatonin Really The Answer?

Over the past two decades, more people have been turning to melatonin to help get a good night’s rest. But what are the pros and cons of taking this supplement every night?. Here is what EatingWell had to say about the hormone and the safest ways to use it:
Healthline

Obesity Linked to Poor Brain Health in Children: What Parents Can Do

Researchers say obesity in children can lead to structural changes in the brain, including the degradation of white matter. Experts say these effects on the brain may be reversible if a child loses weight. They say parents can help their child lose weight with holistic lifestyle changes as well as...
earth.com

People who exercise are less likely to have sleep problems

People who exercise are less likely to have sleep problems, according to a new study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The experts found that individuals who are physically fit are less likely to need a sleeping pill prescription from their doctor. A recent report from sleephealth.org, revealed...
Healthline

Why ‘Being Smart’ Doesn’t Erase ADHD

Some people with ADHD might have higher IQs. But assuming that there’s a correlation may be harmful because it can keep your child from getting the help they may need. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is classified as a neurodevelopmental condition that usually shows up in early childhood. ADHD...
KTEN.com

The Complete Guide That Makes Relieving Stress Simple

Originally Posted On: https://www.fullformx.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-relieving-stress-simple/. Many of us juggle between work, personal obligations, social media, and busy extracurriculars. Technology and handheld devices have made it difficult to separate work life from home life. 83 percent of American workers suffer from work-related stress. Stress management is crucial to living a balanced life....

