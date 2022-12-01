Read full article on original website
Related
Twin saved sister’s life after sending distress signals to doctors to deliver them
An unborn baby incredibly managed to save her twin sister from inside the womb by sending out a distress signal. Leah McBride, 28, from Texas, was expecting identical twins and was forced to deliver early after one of her baby's hearts began to waver - and it turned out this delivery at 31 weeks was vital.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Melatonin Every Night
When was the last time you woke up feeling chipper, well-rested and ready to take on the day? If you're like the average American, that certainly wasn't this morning. A July 2022 study in the journal Frontiers in Sleep reports that only 28% of American adults get the quality and quantity of shuteye that's ample enough to qualify as "restorative sleep."
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
NOLA.com
Alzheimer's Q&A: Age does worsen memory; here are ways to help
We all tend to have memory problems as we age — forgetting where we put our car keys, or the name of someone we meet, or even where our car is parked after we go shopping. Age-related memory loss and dementia are very different conditions. Oftentimes, our lapses in memory are caused by a lack of focus, fatigue, stress, medications, or just simply distractions that filter into our everyday lives.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Why You're Tired Even After You Got A Full Night's Sleep
Still exhausted even though you got seven or eight hours of Zzzs? This is for you.
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds
Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Medical News Today
What to know about combined type ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that can affect a person’s behavior. Combined type ADHD occurs when an individual has both inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. ADHD is a behavioral condition that can feature a variety of symptoms. The three hallmark symptoms of ADHD are inattention, hyperactivity,...
Freethink
How you breathe affects your brain
If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
yr.media
Is Melatonin Really The Answer?
Over the past two decades, more people have been turning to melatonin to help get a good night’s rest. But what are the pros and cons of taking this supplement every night?. Here is what EatingWell had to say about the hormone and the safest ways to use it:
Healthline
Obesity Linked to Poor Brain Health in Children: What Parents Can Do
Researchers say obesity in children can lead to structural changes in the brain, including the degradation of white matter. Experts say these effects on the brain may be reversible if a child loses weight. They say parents can help their child lose weight with holistic lifestyle changes as well as...
earth.com
People who exercise are less likely to have sleep problems
People who exercise are less likely to have sleep problems, according to a new study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The experts found that individuals who are physically fit are less likely to need a sleeping pill prescription from their doctor. A recent report from sleephealth.org, revealed...
Healthline
Why ‘Being Smart’ Doesn’t Erase ADHD
Some people with ADHD might have higher IQs. But assuming that there’s a correlation may be harmful because it can keep your child from getting the help they may need. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is classified as a neurodevelopmental condition that usually shows up in early childhood. ADHD...
KTEN.com
The Complete Guide That Makes Relieving Stress Simple
Originally Posted On: https://www.fullformx.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-relieving-stress-simple/. Many of us juggle between work, personal obligations, social media, and busy extracurriculars. Technology and handheld devices have made it difficult to separate work life from home life. 83 percent of American workers suffer from work-related stress. Stress management is crucial to living a balanced life....
