Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
foxbaltimore.com
Milford Mill Wins 2A State Championship, Arundel finishes as 4A/3A runner up
WBFF — The unfinished business is now a thing of the past. One year after finishing as the state runner up, Milford Mill Academy capped off an undefeated season by holding the 2A State Championship trophy high in the air. The Millers went on to beat Kent Island 25-16. Milford Mill got on the board first on an 8-yard TD from Sean Williams Jr. taking a 7-0 lead on the made extra point.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
whatsupmag.com
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Cape Gazette
Fondue set to come to Milford
From the creators of EasySpeak in Milford will come a new restaurant experience in the form of Fondue, opening in early 2023 at 39 N. Walnut St. According to owners Zack and Marissa King, the restaurant will focus on gourmet cheeses and chocolates with craft cocktails and desserts. The space will also include a dining room that can be rented out for special occasions.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 2, 2022
B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Cape Gazette
Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10
The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
Cape Gazette
Milford author publishes romance novel
“Hidden Teardrop,” a new book by Milford author Patricia Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. “Hidden Teardrop” is a dramatic story about two high school sweethearts with a pure love for each other. With many challenges to their relationship, Joseph, coming from an abusive household, and Clare must fight their hardest for this true love they both have been searching for.
Ocean City Today
OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend
The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
