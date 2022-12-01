Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
MyStateline.com
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
WIFR
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
MyStateline.com
Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030
Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030. Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force …. Studies show female police officers...
thefirstward.net
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!
Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
Civil rights groups, law enforcement officials react to Safe-T amendment
There’s reaction from civil rights groups and law enforcement to this week’s changes made by Illinois lawmakers to the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect January 1.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire
On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
Algonquin Police asking for public’s help finding missing suburban woman
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — The Algonquin Police Department is seeking help in trying to find a missing woman. Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block of East Algonquin Road. According to family, Koerner was never seen entering the Jewel and her purse, cell […]
wlip.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Boone County (IL) Fire Protection District No. 2 Reinforces Fleet with Fourth Toyne
BELVIDERE, IL (December 1, 2022) – Taking delivery of a brand new, custom-built Toyne Pumper, the Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 has enhanced its overall emergency response capabilities. This delivery represents the department’s fourth Toyne apparatus in active service. Established in 1947, this fire department has...
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
Lutheran Crusaders dominate North Chicago, 92-37
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Rockford Lutheran, the Crusaders hosted the Warhawks of North Chicago Saturday afternoon. It was all Crusaders in this one. They dominate with a 92-37 win. For highlights watch the media player above.
5 family members ID’d, cause of deaths released after Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Five family members killed in a north suburban murder-suicide were identified Thursday and a cause of death was released for four of them. At around 11:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove, officers responded to check the wellbeing of a woman, according to the village. When […]
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Court documents show there was a history of violent threats Andrei Kisliak made to his wife Vera Kisliak.
Comments / 1