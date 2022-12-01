ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwood, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire

Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
WIFR

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls it’s way into Byron

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls into Byron Saturday afternoon, returning to the rails for it’s 24th annual cross-continent trip. The train travels in support of food banks and shelves in dozens of locations, including Byron, by raising money, meals and awareness on food insecurity issues.
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force by 2030

Studies show female police officers are perceived as being more honest and compassionate and less forceful than their male counterparts. Rockford is working to recruit women as 30% of its police force by 2030. Rockford wants women to make up 30% of police force …. Studies show female police officers...
ROCKFORD, IL
thefirstward.net

Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
ELGIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family found dead in home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora Fire Department reminding people about new smoke alarm law

The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people about Illinois' new smoke detector law that goes into effect on January 1st. The law requires any new smoke detectors being installed to be ten-year, sealed battery models. Smoke alarms already in homes prior to the first day of the year can stay...
AURORA, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fundraiser has been started to help bury three of five people that were killed in Buffalo Grove last week. Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia were found dead last week Wednesday. Kisliak’s estranged husband Andrei, and the girl’s grandmother Lilia were also found dead. Police have remained tight lipped about the incident, but have hinted that the case was a murder-suicide…though they have not outright confirmed it. A GoFundMe has been set up to get Vera and her daughters overseas to be buried in her hometown. As of Sunday night, nearly 60-thousand-dollars had been raised.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy