manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Green light for East Boston substation has environmental advocates up in arms. Here’s why.
“This decision ignores the advice of experts who have presented alternatives to this construction.”. Eversource will soon be able to begin construction of its controversial East Boston substation after a state board gave the project a green light over staunch opposition from community members and environmental advocates. Earlier this week,...
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
whdh.com
Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
NECN
Partial Crane Collapse in Waltham; No Injuries Reported
There was a partial crane collapse Friday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts, police said. Waltham police responded to the ordeal on Fifth Street, where they remained on scene as of 11 a.m., waiting for the crane to be lifted. There were no injuries reported, police said. Additional details about the incident...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
Massachusetts driver plows car into man in racially motivated attack
A Massachusetts driver slammed his car into an Asian man — and allegedly drove about 200 yards with him on the hood — in what the victim’s family says was a racially motivated attack. Driver John Sullivan, 77, flew into a rage and shouted “go back to China” after the victim confronted him for driving too fast with children nearby, WVCB reported. The victim was standing outside of the post office in Quincy with his sister and her three children shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when they spotted Sullivan barreling down the street, according to WCVB. Sullivan unlashed a racial tirade after...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
Boston is the rattiest city in the nation
We did it, Boston. We have the most rodent sightings in the entire country. Driving the news: Boston is the rattiest city in the nation, according to 2021 American Housing Survey data that ranked metro regions by the number of rodent sightings inside homes. With 21.6% of respondents reporting rodent...
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
