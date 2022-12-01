Read full article on original website
myveronanj.com
Community Center Tree Lighting
The Verona Community Center will once again hold its Children’s Tree lighting on Tuesday, December 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a holiday craft project and snacks before Santa arrives at about 6:40 p.m. At about 7 p.m., Santa will lead everyone outside to the new Community Center tree, and one lucky child will get to flip the switch to light it.
Fire Truck Santa December 11
The Verona Fire Department will be driving Santa around the streets of Verona on Sunday, December 11. VFD members will be handing out candy canes and dog treats, but also collecting nonperishable food items for the Holy Spirit Food Pantry. The fun usually begins late morning and runs through the...
Real Estate: 3 New Listings, 4 Open Houses, 3 Price Changes
For the third week in a row, there are three new listings in Verona real estate. But there are also four open houses and three listings with lower prices. Here’s what’s happening, from lowest priced to highest in each category:. New Verona Listings. 284 Claremont Avenue Unit B4:...
