ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4ZWr_0jUHpDK700

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday.

"We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to rush him back," Beane told reporters. "This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight's game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run."

Miller suffered a knee injury in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions and had to be carted off the field and said on his podcast this week he hoped to return by Week 14. But now, Miller won't come back until at least Week 17. The severity of the injury still isn't known, though it is clearly not an ACL injury.

This could be a huge blow to a Bills team still vying for a playoff spot. They remain in the throngs of a divisional race with the Miami Dolphins with just five weeks and four AFC East games left. When he has played, Miller has been a force with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits. But now, the Bills will have to make do without their marquee free agent who they signed to a six-year, $120 million deal this offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the rest of a game Sunday against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter. Shortly after exiting, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Josh McCown hopeful to get a coaching opportunity

Josh McCown played quarterback for 12 teams across nearly two decades in the NFL, and learned a different offense almost every season. He looks forward to sharing his knowledge and experience as a coach. "I love being part of teams and being part of a group," McCown said on the...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Deshaun Watson returns from ban, declines to express remorse

HOUSTON — (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs, posed for selfies, ignored the boos and earned a sloppy win. Again, he declined to express remorse for behavior that earned him an 11-game suspension. Back in his old home to play his first game in 700 days, Watson showed...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
NEW LONDON, MN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy