ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

LeVar Burton to be honored with Lifetime Achievement honors at Children's & Family Emmy Awards

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWg4z_0jUHp5LY00

Beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement honor by fellow Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Hosted by former 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer — himself a nominee this year — the event will be held December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran Burton has received 13 Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, three NAACP Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among other accolades.

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, in response to an explosion in programming for its titular demographic.

A full list of this year's nominees can be found here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Aerosmith through the years

Aerosmith through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Getty Images)
102.5 The Bone

Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after cancer battle, family announces

Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family announced Monday night. She was 71 years old. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children, True and Lillie Parker, announced in a statement.
102.5 The Bone

Brendan Fraser credits fatherhood for his return to Hollywood

The Brenaissance is here and, according to Brendan Fraser, it's all due to his journey with fatherhood. Fraser makes his return to Hollywood in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming drama film The Whale, where he plays a reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter. The actor — who is a...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy