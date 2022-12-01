ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Desperation plays worth a closer look

By Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
There were some useful clicks in the fantasy Sleeper page last week, with Elijah Moore scoring and Miami coming through as a look-ahead defense. The look-ahead theme will continue this week, as we're mindful that six NFL teams don't play in Week 14, a week from now. Cut the line whenever you can.

There is no right way or wrong way to digest this column. You might consider it for start/sit purposes, or the impetus of a prop play. Perhaps you’ll add someone to your roster for depth but not start him this week. Maybe you’ll apply the column to a DFS decision. It’s up to you.

We’re onto Week 13.

Tyler Conklin at Minnesota

Conklin has given us all the porridge the last month — a smash game against New England, a quiet rematch against the Patriots, a no-show versus Buffalo and a good-not-great line against Chicago. You don't dance in the streets over last week's 3-50-0 line, but our expectations are so much lower for tight ends these days.

Now Conklin gets his revenge spot against his former Vikings teammates, the unit that escorted Hunter Henry anywhere he wanted to go last week. Elements won’t be a problem with the game indoors, and I like how Mike White was in control of the offense last week. Maybe you can find 12 tight ends better than Conklin this week, I can’t. It’s likely he’s the team’s second or third passing option for the Jets on game day.

Jaylen Warren at Atlanta

You need to vet the Pittsburgh injury report before committing to anything, but Warren could be a right answer Sunday. Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice Wednesday, while Warren (hamstring) says he’s been cleared to play Week 13.

On the field, Warren is crushing Harris this year; the rookie averages 6.1 yards per touch, while Harris is stuck at 3.9. And the Falcons defense offers little resistance, ranking 30th in defensive DVOA and 25th in run-defense DVOA. If we can get confirmation that Warren will start Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is more injury-forthcoming than most coaches — I’ll have Warren started in a few lineups.

Olamide Zaccheaus vs. Pittsburgh

I get anxiety just looking at the Falcons stat page. Kyle Pitts was a fantasy brick, Drake London fizzled after a quick start, even Cordarrelle Patterson has been a fantasy frustration since he came back, sharing touches with multiple teammates.

To be clear, I don’t really blame these guys for their inconsistency. I put most of the culpability on quarterback Marcus Mariota and head coach Arthur Smith.

All those reservations noted, Zaccheaus offers some deep-league consideration for Week 13. He quietly leads this team in receiving yards — through a juicy 11.9 yards per target. He was the team’s busiest receiver last week (eight targets), and the only pass-catcher who did anything (5-91-0). The Steelers in many seasons are a nasty draw, but Pittsburgh this season is only average in pass-defense stats. If you’re backed into a wide-receiver corner, Zaccheaus is at least worth a thoughtful moment of consideration.

Hunter Henry vs. Buffalo (and Arizona Week 14)

It felt like we waited forever, but the quarterback class of 2021 is starting to show up. Justin Fields has been electrifying at times. Trevor Lawrence is coming off three sizzling games and a fun comeback win over Baltimore. And Mac Jones had the best game of his career Thursday night, lighting up Minnesota.

Okay, the Vikings pass defense is a sieve, we consider that. But also note Henry had a touchdown in that game, and deserved a second one — a sketchy review denied him.

Maybe you’ll use Henry for the Thursday matchup against Buffalo, maybe not. But note Henry draws the Cardinals next week, the worst tight-end coverage unit in the league. Be ready for that one. Tight end is gross this year, and we need to pick on the weakest matchups we can find.

Chiefs DST (look ahead for Week 14)

You probably won’t want to deploy the Chiefs defense this week, especially with Ja’Marr Chase likely back for the Bengals. But the upcoming schedule has some treats: Denver in Week 14 and Week 17, and the Texans in Week 15. If your bench has a free spot to play with, cut the line and tuck the Chiefs away.

Tua Tagovailoa commits 3 turnovers as Dolphins lose to Brock Purdy's 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were in trouble on Sunday when they lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury early against the Miami Dolphins. But backup quarterback Brock Purdy played well in his absence, and Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season in a 33-17 Dolphins win. Tagovailoa struggled...
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!

The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 14

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 14. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (50 percent rostered) Consider this your last call for the Detroit Lions...
Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Burrow got a huge assist from his defense in another riveting duel with Patrick Mahomes. With the Chiefs leading Burrow's Bengals 24-20 early in in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce, who rumbled for a big gain. But while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and other defenders were wrestling Kelce to the ground, Pratt forced the ball free and recovered the ensuing fumble.
49ers QB Garoppolo out for season with broken right foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third...
Unsatisfying tie leaves Commanders, Giants both in the thick of the playoff hunt

Sunday's was a rare December game that mattered for a pair of longtime NFC East rivals who used to play high-stakes matchups with regularity. It ended with emphatic thud. In a game with playoff implications for both, the Washington Commanders and New York Giants played to a 20-20 tie. While unsatisfying for both, the result keeps the Commanders (7-5-1) and the Giants (7-4-1) the thick of the NFC playoff race.
What a 12-team College Football Playoff would look like in 2022

The College Football Playoff isn't expanding until 2024. But that's not stopping us from wondering what a 12-team playoff would look like in 2022. In case you missed it, the playoff will multiply by three in two years. The top six conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings will automatically receive a bid to the playoff and the six highest-ranked non-conference champions will fill out the field. The top four conference champions will receive byes to the second round while teams Nos. 5-12 will play each other in the first round.
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team

The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Titans' Treylon Burks holds on for spectacular TD catch despite violent blow to the head

Treylon Burks made a stunning touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He paid a price in the process. With the Eagles leading the Titans, 7-0 in the first quarter, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked to Burks in the end zone on a second-down pass from the Philadelphia 34-yard line. Burks was flanked by a pair of Eagles defenders on the pass over the middle that threaded the Eagles secondary and hit Burks in the hands near the goal line.
Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the rest of a game Sunday against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter. Shortly after exiting, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went...
Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
