Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Yardbarker
Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat
The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
Yardbarker
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their...
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Davante Adams sets mark only Jerry Rice, legends have ever reached in win over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams...
Yardbarker
49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo
History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning the title nearly double at most major sportsbooks.
Yardbarker
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Yardbarker
Packers’ Christian Watson Ties This Crazy Randy Moss NFL Record
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has come alive in the last few weeks. After battling some effectiveness and injuries early on in the 2022 season, he has become a big play threat for the Packers as they try and keep their season afloat. The North Dakota State...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Yardbarker
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth makes bold claim about Falcons' stadium attendance
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth must've felt right at home in Atlanta on Sunday. Freiermuth caught three passes for 76 yards, averaging a startling 25.3 yards per catch during his team's 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, it's the claim the tight end made about the Falcons' stadium...
