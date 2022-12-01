Read full article on original website
Funding Gaps Hinder Family Planning in Nigeria
The U.N. said this month that the world's population reached 8 billion people, and more than half of the population growth up to 2050 would come from eight countries, five of them in Africa. In that time span, Nigeria is expected to double its population to 400 million people to become the world's third most populous nation. Experts warn that without proper planning, such growth would be unsustainable, as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, Nigeria. Videographer: Emeka Gibson.
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
HRW Says ICC Needs Financial Support to Do Its Work
Human Rights Watch, in a statement issued Monday, called on member nations of the International Criminal Court to make a commitment at their annual meeting this week in The Hague "to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice." HRW said the ICC's investigation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
Morocco Expands Freshwater Efforts, But Needs More Energy
People in Agadir, Morocco, see their new desalination plant as a way to deal with years of too little rain. Dry winters have led to reduced water supplies for homes and agriculture. But plans to expand the country’s desalination program may depend on efforts to power it with forms of renewable energy.
DR Congo Says 'Massacre' Left More Than 100 Dead
Kinshasa — Three days of national mourning began in the DR Congo on Saturday after the alleged massacre of civilians in the country's east, with the government now giving a death toll of "more than 100." On Thursday, the government accused the M23 militia — with whom it is...
Islamic State Group Claims Attack on Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The Islamic State group said Saturday it was responsible for a Friday assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in Afghanistan amid renewed U.S. concerns the country's Taliban rulers are not able to tackle the terrorist threat. Officials said Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was on a...
In Colombia, Journalists ‘Work With Fear’
An increase in threats and violence directed at Colombia’s journalists is creating fear in the country’s media community, analysts say. Nicholl Sandoval has more from Bogota, Colombia, in this report narrated by VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit. Camera: Federico Buelvas.
Liberian President's Long Stay Abroad Criticized
Monrovia — Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot." Weah went abroad at the end of October for a string of political gatherings in numerous countries...
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
US Lists Top TTP, Regional al-Qaida Commanders as Global Terrorists
Islamabad — The United States has designated several commanders of militant groups, including a top anti-Pakistan militant leader, operating in Afghanistan as global terrorists. The U.S. State Department announced the designations Thursday amid regional concerns terrorists have had more operational freedom on Afghan soil after the return of the...
Sudanese Anti-Corruption Figure Freed on Eve of Political Deal
Khartoum, Sudan — A prominent Sudanese politician was released from jail on Sunday, a day before the civilian coalition he belonged to was due to sign an initial deal with the military to end a political standoff triggered in October 2021 by a coup. The framework deal would, according...
WHO: Drop in COVID Alertness Could Create Deadly New Variant
Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create "the perfect conditions" for a deadly new variant to emerge, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday. With the peak of the pandemic behind, countries worldwide are starting to loosen the reins on surveillance, testing and...
Pakistani Taliban Kill 3 Police Officers in Northern Pakistan
PESHAWAR, pakistan — The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a cease-fire with the government. Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera,...
VOA Interview: Special Advisor on International Disability Rights Minkara
VOA News Center TV reporter Julie Taboh spoke with Sara Minkara, special adviser for international disability rights at the State Department, in advance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. The interview focused on U.S. efforts to advance global human rights for persons with disabilities through the use of diplomacy.
US Designates Iran, China as Countries of Concern Over Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a statement, Blinken said those designated as countries of particular concern, which also include...
WHO Chief: More than 8,500 COVID Deaths Last Week
The director-general of the World Health Organization said Friday that due to COVID-19 “more than 8,500 people lost their lives last week — which is not acceptable three years into the pandemic, when we have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives.”. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
Mali Lifts Joliba TV Suspension
BAMAKO, MALI — Mali’s High Authority of Communication (HAC) has lifted a ban on one of the country’s major TV stations, Joliba TV News, which had been off the air since November 3. A Thursday press release by the HAC says that the station has undertaken the...
Gunmen Kidnap Worshippers in Nigeria Mosque Attack
Kano, Nigeria — Gunmen abducted 19 Muslim worshippers after attacking a mosque in the restive northwest of Nigeria, police said Sunday. The attackers stormed the mosque in Maigamji village, in Katsina state, during evening prayers Saturday and carried out the kidnappings after shooting and wounding the imam and another worshipper, said local police spokesman Gambo Isah.
WHO Says It Still Doesn't Have Full Access to Ethiopia's Tigray
BENGALARU — The World Health Organization said on Friday it still does not have the unfettered access to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region stipulated in a truce signed a month ago. The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on November 2 to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough...
UN Weekly Roundup: November 26 - December 2, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. The United Nations launched a $51.5 billion appeal Thursday for humanitarian needs in 2023. Needs are the highest they have ever been, with 339 million people in 69 countries requiring some form of humanitarian assistance. That's 65 million more people than at the start of this year. The U.N. and its partner agencies hope to reach 230 million of those most in need in 2023. U.N. Humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said that 2022's extreme events are spilling into next year, including deadly climate events such as droughts and floods, and the impact of the war in Ukraine. More than 100 million people are displaced globally and 828 million people are facing severe food insecurity. Famine is a real risk for 45 million of them. So far this year, donors have provided $24 billion as of mid-November, but the funding gap stands at 53% with just three weeks left in the year.
