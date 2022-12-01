Read full article on original website
Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
ROME — Italian archaeologists are hailing a recent discovery as the "most exceptional" in the last half-century. They believe it could rewrite the history of the relationship between the Etruscan and Roman civilizations. Over a period of a few weeks in September and October, a team of archaeologists unearthed...
Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger
Language is how we connect with the world. It's how we understand who we are, how we pass on heritage. It's how I'm talking to you right now. But languages need people who know them to survive. And among many Native American tribes, their languages are in danger. The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribes in the U.S., estimates that there remain only 2,000 people for whom Cherokee is their first language, and most of them are over the age of 70. Last week, the Biden administration announced an effort to address this at the Tribal Nations Summit, putting forth a draft of a 10-year national plan to revitalize Native languages.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
What Iran has planned for its morality police
Protesters in Iran are calling for a three-day strike this week. This comes after nearly three months of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. The status of that patrol unit is now unclear. An Iranian government official over the weekend created confusion about whether the unit has been suspended. Joining us now is Nahid Siamdoust. She's a assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at UT Austin. Thank you so much for being with us.
Migrants cross the English Channel to reach Britain despite an agreement between the U.K. and France
Migrants have been making their way across Africa and Europe to the northern French coast for years now. The goal is to enter Britain, where they believe they have a better chance of getting asylum and work. Heightened security around the Channel Tunnel pushed migrants to cross and boats and rafts. Now there is a new agreement between the French and British governments to further crack down on migration. Aid workers say it's not solving the problem. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley.
UN biodiversity conference offers a chance to manage pressing ecological destruction
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary of the United Nation's Convention on Biological Diversity. Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Montreal, Canada, this week to try to slow a decline in biodiversity. Scientists say a million living species are threatened, and many could go extinct within decades. So diplomats and advocates are trying to see if they can come to an agreement about the poaching, pollution, farming and ranching methods and other practices that destroy habitats and endanger so many forms of life. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and she is with us now. Madam Secretary, thank you so much for being with us.
Why countries that usually don't see dissent are now seeing their people protest
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #2: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: Xi Jinping. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS #3: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That was the sound of protests in Russia, Iran and, most recently, China. Now, the people in...
Now, you can taste a bit of world heritage with a walk to your local bakery
Half a century ago, the United Nations cultural and educational arm, UNESCO, decided to start listing places and cultural practices around the world that it says are of outstanding universal value to humanity in hopes that member countries will make sure they are preserved for future generations. If you wanted to visit all of the sites - and by now there are thousands - you will have to rack up a lot of frequent flyer miles. But now you can taste a bit of world heritage with a trip to your local bakery. That's because this week the baguette, that quintessential bit of French gastronomy, was added to UNESCO's list of, quote, "intangible cultural heritage." We wanted to know more about what makes the baguette so critical to French culture and identity, as well as - who are we kidding? - delicious. So we took a trip to a local French bakery, or boulangerie, to see for ourselves what magic lies in these crunchy, crusty loaves.
French President Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron was in New Orleans yesterday, the first visit by a French President in nearly 50 years. For the first time in almost 50 years, a French head of state visited New Orleans this week. Louisiana is a former French colony, and the state welcomed President Emmanuel Macron. Carly Berlin from member station WWNO in New Orleans reports.
Researchers have discovered doodles in the margins of a medieval religious text
Using special technology, researchers in England have discovered the name of a woman, along with doodles, in the margins of an English medieval religious text. It turns out that people may have been doodling in the margins of their notebooks for more than a thousand years. The Bodleian Library in Oxford used special technology to capture the 3D surface of a medieval religious manuscript created in England, sometime in the first half of the eighth century. In the margins of the texts, they discovered that someone secretly etched the Old English name Eadburg multiple times, along with doodles of human figures. In one drawing, a person stretches out their arms toward another figure, who holds out a hand to stop them. Until now, they were all impossible to read with the naked eye. One theory is that a highly educated woman named Eadburg wanted to add her mark to this revered manuscript. But perhaps - you know, I'm just throwing it out there - sometime in the eighth century, there was a lovesick monk pining away for a crush.
Former Ukrainian deputy health minister Mladena Kachurets on Ukraine's brutal winter
Surviving a war with Russia is hard enough, but Ukrainians are now facing another harsh reality - a winter with major power shortages resulting largely from Russian strikes on their country's power grid. And while the U.S. has pledged $53 million to repair that damaged infrastructure, and NATO has vowed to help restore capacity, frigid temperatures are hitting Ukraine right now. It's dipping to the low 20s and even below most nights, getting no warmer than 30 degrees most days, and it's only going to get worse. We're joined now by Mladena Kachurets, Ukraine's former deputy health minister. Welcome to the program.
It's Vinícius Júnior's time to shine as Brazil faces Korea at the World Cup
Vinícius Júnior is not only one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, he's got an inspiring backstory that makes him a role model to many Brazilians. Brazil has been doing quite well in this World Cup. Their next challenge comes against South Korea this afternoon. But they've been playing without their star forward, Neymar, who's been sidelined for the past two games with an injury. That has let others on the team shine, like the young forward Vinicius Junior, who's recently been tackling racism in Europe and poverty back home. Here's NPR's Carrie Kahn.
A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G-7 goes into effect today
This is the day much of the world says it will get serious about blocking Russian oil profits. The European Union bans Russian oil as of today. Russia will continue selling oil elsewhere in the world. But as we've reported, Europe has a plan to cut the oil profits that power Russia's war in Ukraine. Europe dominates the insurance industry and won't insure oil tankers unless the oil price is very low.
U.S. faces the Netherlands today as FIFA World Cup reaches knockout stage
The United States has been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup following a tough loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. The Dutch defeated the U.S. 3 to 1 to advance to the quarterfinals. The U.S. now heads home. NPR's Tom Goldman was in the stadium and joins us now from Doha, Qatar.
Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF COIN SPINNING) I found an old accounting joke the other day on the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center website. The joke is somewhat better than that setup makes it sound, but here it goes. Three accountants are interviewing for an entry-level position. The CFO asks the first candidate, what's 1 plus 1? The candidate responds, 2. The CFO shows them the door. Candidate two is asked the same question - same answer, same response, same outcome. Finally, it is candidate three's turn. What's 1 plus 1? Leaning forward in her chair, she says, what do you want it to be?
LIVE: Russia launches a new missile attack as U.S. and Europe impose oil caps
This blog is no longer being updated. For the latest on Ukraine, Russia and the world's reactions, visit NPR.org. You can also listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for daily Ukraine updates. Russia launched a new wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Monday, marking its latest attempt...
