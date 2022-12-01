CANTON, New York (WWNY) - During a pre-trial conference, a woman who killed her 18-year-old daughter more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville on June 22, 2020. She covered her face with paper while walking out of court after making the plea.

