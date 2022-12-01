Read full article on original website
North Country Resident accused of DWI in Champion, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Seth M. Thompson, 25, of Calcium, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Carthage). Thompson is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI (per se-no prior) and DWI. According to Troopers, these...
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
Troopers arrested Christopher M. Perciful, age 41 from Watertown, NY for Grand Larceny 4th degree, a class "E" felony. State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual who walked into the Running’s store in the town of Watertown on November 28, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., and exited the store with multiple DeWalt tools totaling $1200 without rendering payment.
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - During a pre-trial conference, a woman who killed her 18-year-old daughter more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville on June 22, 2020. She covered her face with paper while walking out of court after making the plea.
State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
Sheriff: Indian River school bus monitor arrested after allegedly fighting students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took...
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police
LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
LISBON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. New York State Police say the body of Ashli Bernard, 25, of Massena, was found on the side of Pray Road in the town of Lisbon at about 1:15 p.m.
Chilly kayak ride in Madrid
Peggy Pearson of Massena and Randy Trimm of Potsdam take a brisk fall ride down the Grasse River in Madrid on their kayaks recently. The two local residents broke ice in some areas along the way. Photo by Randy Trimm.
High wind warning issued for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a day of relief, high winds will return to Jefferson County this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson County on Saturday as wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected. South to southeast winds will...
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Massena
The Massena Rotary Club and Hindsight Records of Massena present the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra in concert at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Premium seating, including a meet and greet with the orchestra sponsored by SeaComm, is available for just $30. Read more here. SeaComm photo submitted by Jerry Manor.
General Brown’s ‘phenomenal’ season ends with loss in Class C state championship (58 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — General Brown suffered a 29-14 loss to Section IX’s James I O’Neill on Saturday in the Class C state championship inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
