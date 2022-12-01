There's a commonly used "law" of business that promises the following: Nothing can be fast, good, and cheap all at the same time. It can be fast and cheap but not good; good and cheap, but not fast; and fast and good, but not cheap. No matter what, there's something you have to sacrifice. But after Who What Wear's team of experts put their heads together ahead of the holiday season, one thing became clear: Whoever came up with this theory hadn't met us, or better yet, shopped the gifts we spend the majority of November sourcing. If they had, they'd see quite clearly that this particular law of business isn't without exceptions. The 76 gifts below are proof enough of that.

2 HOURS AGO