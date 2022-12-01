ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Washington State 'edges' coach A.J. Cooper leaving program to join Arizona State

Washington State assistant coach A.J. Cooper is expected to leave the program to join Arizona State, according to a report Sunday from FootballScoop. Cooper is the second defensive assistant to be plucked out of WSU this week by the Sun Devils. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly heading to the desert to take the same role at ASU under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.
Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17

PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal

Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
WSU athletic director Pat Chun asked about status of DC Brian Ward for LA Bowl

PULLMAN -- With Jake Dickert in the air after a delayed flight, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun filled in Sunday on the school's LA Bowl press conference. The bowl game against Fresno State is just 13 days away, and Chun was asked about defensive coordinator Brian Ward's reported departure for ASU for the same job.
Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal

UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source. The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Brennan Jackson details his decision to return to WSU

PULLMAN -- Washington State fans received some welcome news Friday when fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson announced he plans to return for a sixth season with the Cougars. The 6-4, 263-pounder from Temecula, Calif. has emerged as one of the Pac-12's better EDGEs, totaling 11 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm

Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case

Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code

CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
This is The Greatest Ice Cream You Can’t Find In Tri-Cities

My name is Robb Francis and I am an Ice Creamaholic. There...I said it. I could eat ice cream every day if possible. I am always on the lookout for the next "best" ice cream. There have been plenty over the years that have held that title, even for a brief period of time, in my book.

