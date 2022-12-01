Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State to face Mountain West Champion Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl
WSU (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) won three of its last four games, ending the season with a 51-33 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup. The Bulldogs (9-4, 7-1 Mountain West) capped their regular season on an eight-game winning streak, toppling Boise State 28-16 in the Mountain West championship on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Report: Washington State 'edges' coach A.J. Cooper leaving program to join Arizona State
Washington State assistant coach A.J. Cooper is expected to leave the program to join Arizona State, according to a report Sunday from FootballScoop. Cooper is the second defensive assistant to be plucked out of WSU this week by the Sun Devils. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly heading to the desert to take the same role at ASU under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.
Washington State to meet Fresno State in LA Bowl on Dec. 17
PULLMAN -- Washington State will be headed to Tinseltown for bowl season, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported Sunday.. The 7-5 Cougs will meet meeting 9-4 Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium. An official announcement by the bowl and WSU is expected soon. The bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with ABC holding the broadcasting rights.
cougcenter.com
The Cougars are officially headed to sunny SoCal
Greetings, Cougar fans, and welcome to bowl season. Now that the conference championship games are finished - maybe USC learned its lesson that if it had just called in sick, it would be in the CFP - we turn our focus toward the bowls. For your Washington State Cougars, that means a trip to sunny Los Angeles for the late night talkshow host bowl.
WSU athletic director Pat Chun asked about status of DC Brian Ward for LA Bowl
PULLMAN -- With Jake Dickert in the air after a delayed flight, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun filled in Sunday on the school's LA Bowl press conference. The bowl game against Fresno State is just 13 days away, and Chun was asked about defensive coordinator Brian Ward's reported departure for ASU for the same job.
KHQ Right Now
Report: Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward expected to leave for same role at Arizona State
Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly leaving the program to take the same position at Arizona State under new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham. Multiple national media members reported the news Saturday evening. Ward came to WSU this offseason from Nevada and took over the defensive system that...
Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti bullish on WSU's future with Jake Dickert
LAS VEGAS -- Two members of the Pac-12 Network’s line up of football analysts — Yogi Roth and Nick Aliotti — are bullish on the future of Washington State’s football program and head coach Jake Dickert. Insights from Roth -- who dissects the development of quarterback...
Yakima Herald Republic
Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal
UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source. The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State head strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw steps down from post
PULLMAN – Dwain Bradshaw, the head strength and conditioning coach for Washington State's football team, announced Thursday over Twitter that he is leaving the program. Bradshaw didn't reveal his next stop or the reasoning behind his decision to depart. "I want to thank everyone at Washington State for an...
Brennan Jackson details his decision to return to WSU
PULLMAN -- Washington State fans received some welcome news Friday when fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson announced he plans to return for a sixth season with the Cougars. The 6-4, 263-pounder from Temecula, Calif. has emerged as one of the Pac-12's better EDGEs, totaling 11 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
KHQ Right Now
More snow on the way! The good news: this snowfall will be lighter than last week's storm
Another system of snow will disrupt this quiet weekend, as light snow is forecasted to fall throughout the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Coming from the south, a lighter system of precipitation is looking to bring snowfall throughout Washington state and parts of the Idaho panhandle. By ten a.m. Sunday, southern and central WA will see a mix of rain and snowfall; this includes Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima, Lewison and Pullman.
KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code
CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation
BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
This is The Greatest Ice Cream You Can’t Find In Tri-Cities
My name is Robb Francis and I am an Ice Creamaholic. There...I said it. I could eat ice cream every day if possible. I am always on the lookout for the next "best" ice cream. There have been plenty over the years that have held that title, even for a brief period of time, in my book.
Comments / 0