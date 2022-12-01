Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Police investigating the killings of 4 University of Idaho students now say they don't know if the victims were targeted in the attack
"Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted," the Moscow Police Department said.
KEYT
Prosecutor: Evidence shows Trump ‘explicitly’ OK’d tax fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have resumed their closing argument in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, promising to share previously unrevealed details about Donald Trump’s knowledge of a tax dodge scheme hatched by one of his top executives. Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Joshua Steinglass continued his summary of the case on Friday after telling jurors Thursday that “Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top executives.” The tax fraud case is the only trial to arise from the three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The company has denied wrongdoing, with its lawyers arguing Weisselberg was only out to benefit himself. Trump himself is not on trial.
KEYT
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general can continue his investigation of an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The girl had traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect this summer. A judge on Friday rejected an attempt to block Attorney General Todd Rokita’s investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard. Rokita alleges Bernard violated child abuse reporting and patient privacy laws. Bernard denies wrongdoing. The same judge also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law. The Indiana abortion ban was already on hold because of another legal challenge.
Ukrainians hid orphaned children from Russian deportation
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Hours after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, health staff at a children’s hospital in the south started secretly planning how to save the babies. Russians were suspected of seizing orphan children and sending them to Russia, so staff at the children’s regional hospital in...
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
KEYT
Writers: Russian attacks seek ‘erasure’ of Ukrainian culture
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Ukrainian chapters of the international writers’ organization PEN have claimed that Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately attacking the country’s museums, libraries and other cultural institutions. They said in a report issued on Friday that “culture is not collateral damage in the war against Ukraine; it’s a target, a central pillar of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for the war.” PEN cited Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture as saying that 529 “cultural heritage and cultural institutions” have been destroyed or damaged since the war started on Feb. 24. PEN Ukraine said it has documented 31 civilian writers, artists and other cultural workers killed in Russian attacks this year.
KEYT
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. The parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. It was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week. Spain´s Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Madrid embassy on Friday after another suspect package was detected.
KEYT
Germany welcomes Biden comments in trade dispute
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has welcomed President Joe Biden’s apparent willingness to discuss tweaking U.S. legislation that European leaders say unfairly discriminates against their industries. Biden had acknowledged during a visit to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that there were “glitches” in the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology for products such as electric vehicles. The European Union and senior officials in some of its 27 member states have expressed concern that tax credits in the law would disadvantage European manufacturers. A German government spokesman said Friday that Berlin also wants to look at the possibility of forging a treaty between the EU and the United States to eliminate industrial tariffs.
Chris Christie’s niece kicked off flight after falsely accusing family of ‘smuggling cocaine’, report says
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s niece was taken off a plane last week after she accused a couple she perceived to be Latino of smuggling drugs on the flight, a report said.Shannon Epstein, 25, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight to New Jersey from the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on November 24 at about 6am.She proceeded to ask a family near her, who she perceived to be Latino, if they were “smuggling cocaine”, Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson on Friday told The Times-Picayune newspaper.He added that airline workers requested Ms Epstein be removed from...
KEYT
FBI special agent found not guilty of attempted murder in Metro shooting incident
An FBI special agent who shot and wounded a fellow passenger aboard a Washington, DC-area Metro train in December 2020 was found not guilty of attempted murder and other related charges by a Maryland jury on Friday, according to the state’s attorney for Montgomery County. “This was a case...
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction. The...
KEYT
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: China says it will continue energy cooperation with Russia after G7, EU and Australia apply price cap on oil exports
Cap on Russian seaborne oil agreed by G7 aims to curtail Putin’s war machine
KEYT
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says authorities have executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. IRNA said Sunday the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them. Israel and Iran are regional arch-enemies and Iran occasionally announces the detention of people it says are spying for foreign countries, including the United States and Israel. Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli armed groups across the region, such as Hezbollah and Hamas. IRNA said three other members of the network received lengthy prison sentences.
KEYT
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe has ended a high-level meeting without a final resolution. The outcome on Friday underlined the existential crisis the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is facing amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Vienna-based OSCE is made up of 57 members, including the United States, Canada, Russia and Ukraine. One member launching a war against another has created hurdles for the group, which makes decisions by consensus. Running through the meeting of foreign ministers and other representatives was the question of how the OSCE can continue to function without agreement from Russia and its ally Belarus, which say they’ve been unfairly isolated.
KEYT
Malaysian PM Anwar to be finance minister in new Cabinet
KUALA LUMPUR. Malaysia (AP) — New Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he will also serve as finance minister as he unveiled a leaner Cabinet with many new faces in his unity government. In a move that appears to contradict his anti-corruption platform, Anwar also named the graft-tainted head of a smaller bloc as one of his two deputies. Malaysia’s Nov. 19 general election produced a hung Parliament with no clear winner. Anwar’s Alliance of Hope later won the backing of its traditional rival, the National Front, and another influential bloc from Borneo island to secure a majority. Malaysia has had three prime ministers in the last four years, and Anwar must work now to ensure his new government is stable.
KEYT
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called “Teflon Don” is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they’ve tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest...
KEYT
US cancels trip by LGBTQ envoy to Indonesia after objection
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by a special envoy on LGBTQ rights after the country’s most influential Islamic group objected to the visit. Special envoy Jessica Stern was to have visited Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. The Indonesian Ulema Council issued a statement on Friday saying the visit would harm the country’s religious and cultural values. The council often issues fatwas, or edicts, including rulings against smoking and yoga. Though not legally binding, many devoted Muslims follow such decrees because ignoring them is considered a sin. The U.S. ambassador says the decision to cancel the visit was made after consulting with the Indonesian government.
Comments / 0