Haddam, CT

FOX 61

Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said. Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation

Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night. Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. The 2013 Ford […]
STONINGTON, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East

WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
WESTPORT, CT
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

5 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police

Five people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree

Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
BRAINTREE, MA
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

