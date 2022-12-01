Read full article on original website
Questions surround death of Naples doctor accused of rape
Dr. Eric Salata, a Naples doctor accused of raping patients, was on house arrest when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office went to check on him. The reason for the welfare check? His ankle monitor showed no movement for eight hours. Deputies found him dead of a gunshot wound to...
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Multi-unit structure fire at Fort Myers apartment complex
Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-unit structure fire at the Pinnacle Apartment complex in Fort Myers today
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
Woman dead after crashing car into several trees along I-75 in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after crashing her car into several trees along I-75 northbound at mile marker 110 in Collier County. The crash happened around 6:06 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 56-year-old woman from Tampa was driving north on I-75 in the...
