WINKNEWS.com

Questions surround death of Naples doctor accused of rape

Dr. Eric Salata, a Naples doctor accused of raping patients, was on house arrest when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office went to check on him. The reason for the welfare check? His ankle monitor showed no movement for eight hours. Deputies found him dead of a gunshot wound to...
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
NBC2 Fort Myers

Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...

