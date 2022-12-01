Read full article on original website
Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape
Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
