Read full article on original website
Related
q957.com
Sioux Falls murder suspects arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls murder is one step closer to being solved. As a result of the continuing investigation into the murder of Paul Billion that occurred in August of 2022, three search warrants were executed throughout Sioux Falls this weekend. Arrested were Gbo Wesfort...
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
q957.com
Sioux Falls City Council rides with transportation board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Transportation will be shuttled through the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. On the agenda will be the establishment of an active Transportation Board. The purpose of the Sioux Falls Active Transportation Board is to advise the city council, city departments, and city boards regarding...
q957.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source
A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
KELOLAND TV
Putting the hammer down on construction site thieves
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — This week’s arrest of a suspect in a Sioux Falls construction theft underscores the importance of security at building sites. Police say Jerry Hood may be tied to at least 16 construction site thefts. You could say thieves are a built-in hazard of the...
KELOLAND TV
60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
KELOLAND TV
How medical cannabis has helped one Sioux Falls resident’s pain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jill Floyd of Sioux Falls uses her wrists and hands a lot. “A lot of typing, a lot of paperwork, a lot of handwriting,” Floyd said. She showed KELOLAND News her state-issued medical cannabis card on Friday. “Over the years I’ve had problems...
KELOLAND TV
Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4
Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
Comments / 0