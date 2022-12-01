ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
CBS San Francisco

Fresno teacher honored by 49ers at Levi's Stadium Sunday

SANTA CLARA -- Mary Linares-Garcia is a true 49ers fan. At Levi's Stadium Sunday, the Niners honored Mary for her faithful commitment to her students and community."I'm so excited to be here. Not just be at the game but to be here as an educator and to be chosen because I've been a 49ers fan since I was born and raised a Niners fan," Linares-Garcia said.Linares-Garcia teaches at Rowell Elementary in Fresno, the same school she attended when she was growing up. While there, she helped start the dual language Immersion program for Spanish-speaking students. "I came from the neighborhood that...

