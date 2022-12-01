Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Fresno teacher honored by 49ers at Levi's Stadium Sunday
SANTA CLARA -- Mary Linares-Garcia is a true 49ers fan. At Levi's Stadium Sunday, the Niners honored Mary for her faithful commitment to her students and community."I'm so excited to be here. Not just be at the game but to be here as an educator and to be chosen because I've been a 49ers fan since I was born and raised a Niners fan," Linares-Garcia said.Linares-Garcia teaches at Rowell Elementary in Fresno, the same school she attended when she was growing up. While there, she helped start the dual language Immersion program for Spanish-speaking students. "I came from the neighborhood that...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
Comments / 0