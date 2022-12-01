Authorities say what started out as a traffic stop in Cedar City has turned into a three-year probation. Joshua Leo Marlow was pulled over for a brake light violation seven months ago, but was sentenced to a drug possession charge on Monday. After being pulled over, cops found around a thousand fentanyl pills in his car. During his court appearance this week, Marlow said his drug treatment program is going well, and thanked the judge for the opportunity.

