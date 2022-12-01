Read full article on original website
'This means a lot': Santa Clara-Ivins police officers get a raise
IVINS, Washington County — Christmas came early for police officers in Ivins and Santa Clara, as the Ivins City Council has approved a raise in pay. Ivins, which oversees financing and operations for the joint Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department in the same way Santa Clara oversees the fire department, approved a pay raise of $6 per hour. The decision was made over the course of two Ivins City Council meetings, which culminated in a 3-0 approval with two council members absent on Nov. 17.
$10M ‘Post Malone House’ In St. George Utah Is Now For Sale
A couple years ago, there were a lot of rumors swirling around Washington County that Post Malone was set to move to St. George Utah. The rumors may have started when the house was built on a road named "Post Malone Drive" by someone on google maps. Or maybe it just started because we're from Utah and gossip is kind of our thing.
14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah
While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
Utah Tech University student dies after falling from 5-story apartment balcony
A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.
St. George man fired 12 shots into house, killing his landlord, police say
ST. GEORGE — A man who witnesses say fired a dozen rounds from a rifle into a St. George house has been arrested and charged with killing the homeowner. Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday in 5th District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
Southern Utah man accused of abusing girls at residential treatment program
TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A St. George man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two students while he was employed by a residential treatment center for troubled girls. Paul Anthony Nichols, 22, was booked into jail in Washington County Thursday and charged in 5th District Court on...
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George
A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
New orthopedic urgent care offers quicker, more affordable care
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A first of its kind orthopedic urgent care opened in St. George, providing faster and cheaper services than going to the emergency room. “We feel like we open up an avenue where they can get direct care, timely care,” said Dr. Warren Butterfield, director of orthopedic trauma at Southwest Urgent Care.
Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City
Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
Traffic Stop Near Cedar City Leads To Drug Charges
Authorities say what started out as a traffic stop in Cedar City has turned into a three-year probation. Joshua Leo Marlow was pulled over for a brake light violation seven months ago, but was sentenced to a drug possession charge on Monday. After being pulled over, cops found around a thousand fentanyl pills in his car. During his court appearance this week, Marlow said his drug treatment program is going well, and thanked the judge for the opportunity.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
Interstate 15 ‘shortcut’ in Mesquite not advised, police say
