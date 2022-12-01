Read full article on original website
Two-car collision on Navarro Saturday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Two cars collided at the intersection of Navarro St. and Crestwood Dr. this evening around 8 p.m. A silver Impala headed northbound on Navarro St. in the farthest lane. When the stoplight turned green, the car turned right. A black GMC Sierra pulled out across Navarro St. and hit the Impala. According to authorities, the black truck...
New and improved Ted B. Reed park now open
VICTORIA, Texas – The park first opened in 1997. Ted B Reed park quickly became one of the most visited parks in Victoria. after 25 years, the playground equipment began to show its age. The park got a complete upgrade with safety in mind. “Ted B Reed just opened back up after being closed down over the last several...
Driver in crash Wednesday night on N. Ben Jordan had a medical episode
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update to a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of North Ben Jordan and Mesquite Lane. The driver of a 2021 Blue Honda experienced a medical episode causing the vehicle to drift into the outside lane, striking a wooden fence. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment....
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex
VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old...
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Victoria County Fire Marshal investigating fatal house fire
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – A woman died this morning in a fire at a home in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive. The call came in around 9 a.m. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. Authorities found a woman inside the home. It was too late there was nothing emergency workers could do. An autopsy is underway...
UPDATE: Victoria police department and U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant
UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful...
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
UPDATE: Officials arrested suspect Mark Garcia Jr. following overnight standoff
UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful...
Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites
The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured
CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
