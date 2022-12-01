ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award Winners

By Samantha Bravo
 4 days ago

The City Council selected Richard Lawson and Judy Villablanca as the 2022 recipients of the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship award on Nov. 14. The award was created to honor the late Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian and recognizes outstanding individuals who have donated time and resources to enhance the quality of parks and recreation programs within the Malibu community. Richard Lawson has been a teacher at Malibu High School since 1996 and continues to focus on positive outcomes of mental and physical health. Judy Villablanca served on the Malibu Parks and Recreation Commission for over five years. She was instrumental in developing several recreation programs and projects, including the Temporary and Permanent Skate Parks. The award recipients will be recognized at the Nov. 28 City Council meeting. Visit the City’s website to learn about the award and see past recipients.

Santa Monica High presents ‘Fentanyl Explained’

With fentanyl use among teenagers on the rise at an alarming rate the Parent Teacher School Association (PTSA) of Santa Monica High School recently gave a presentation to parents to discuss the dangers of the deadly drug, how teenagers acquire it, and what we can do to help and protect our children. This year three […] The post Santa Monica High presents ‘Fentanyl Explained’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser

The holiday season has begun and The Adamson House is already festively decorated for the holiday season once again for the annual holiday fundraiser. Now through Dec. 21, guests will be able to explore the beautiful 1930s beach home filled with vintage ornaments, handwritten Christmas cards, and of course a Christmas tree in every room. […] The post The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Malibu West couple wins important case against City of Malibu

Beginning in 2016, new California laws have made it easier for residents to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also called a “granny flat,” on their property — a self-contained living unit averaging 750 square feet. The state hoped ADUs would help alleviate housing shortages and high housing prices, providing places to live for family members, students, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and others at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods.
Malibu institution loses its lease

The quirky little hardware store that’s been serving locals for more than half a century is going out of business. A&B Hardware on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Vista was forced to close Nov. 30 when its lease was not renewed. The building dating back to 1942, was sold in October, and the new owners […] The post Malibu institution loses its lease appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events

FRI, DEC. 2 PEPPERDINE TREE LIGHTING This Friday, Dec. 2, Pepperdine University’s Tree Lighting is from 6 to 8 p.m. The beloved sold-out event will feature a tree lighting, a holiday reception, and celebratory songs.  FRI, DEC. 2 MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH 2022 JINGLE JAM Join in on the party at 6 p.m. on December 2nd. […] The post Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Malibu Pacific Church raises over $16,000 for Union Mission

By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Malibu Pacific Church celebrated the efforts of its congregation for raising $16,500 for the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row. The money was raised during the church’s Be Real campaign.  Members of the church were asked to contribute $39.95 each, and the total amount collected was raised […] The post Malibu Pacific Church raises over $16,000 for Union Mission appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Goodbye Old Friend

Like many others, I was sad to hear that Malibu Kitchen is closing its doors. When I first moved to Malibu, I was told that the food at Malibu Kitchen was out of this world but that its proprietor was a bit on the grumpy side. The food there is so delicious that my bride and I have been steady customers, and rarely a week or even a few days go by that we don’t order Chinese chicken salad, curry chicken, brownies, tuna fish, coleslaw, and so much more. I have never been disappointed with the food we have bought there.
Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu

Last summer, Malibu residents were urged to conserve water for several weeks during a severe water shortage — but many ignored the warnings and continued watering their grass lawns — apparently not taking the warnings seriously. This rainy season, the four-year drought is expected to continue — a weather pattern that’s becoming the new normal […] The post Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Perspective: A Day to Be Grateful

A Day to Be Grateful by Burt Ross There is an overwhelming discontent in the land. I see it everywhere, including on Nextdoor right here in Malibu. We live in paradise and have every reason to be grateful, but for reasons I have difficulty understanding, based on social media postings, you would think we live […] The post Perspective: A Day to Be Grateful appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Malibu students experience ‘natural high’ during Red Ribbon Week

Inspiring kids to be happy and live a drug-free life is the inspiration behind what’s known as Red Ribbon Week. Started in 1985 in response to the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, the national Red Ribbon Week campaign raises awareness of the destruction caused by drug abuse in the United States. In the late […] The post Malibu students experience ‘natural high’ during Red Ribbon Week appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Letter to the Editor: My Friend Kim Devore

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I must let our community know that our beautiful colleague and friend Kim Devore passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 20.  Kim was a friend to all and an absolute joy to be with and work with. In her honor, Julie […] The post Letter to the Editor: My Friend Kim Devore appeared first on The Malibu Times.
‘Junior Malibu’

Part of a series on overlooked Malibu history ‘Junior Malibu’ by Pablo Capra Special to The Malibu Times The “Yellow House” (later, the “Yellow Submarine”) is best remembered from Anthony Friedkin’s photo on the cover of Topanga Beach Experience by Paul Lovas (2011). Located near the current lifeguard tower, it was burned down in 1979 by surfers […] The post ‘Junior Malibu’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Christmas tree sell benefiting MHS athletics

Members of the Malibu High Sharks water polo teams will be out of the water a few days this month.  Instead, the players are helping sell Christmas trees at Malibu High’s Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot until Dec. 11.  Hayden Goldberg, the Sharks boys and girls water polo teams’ head coach, said the squads’ […] The post Christmas tree sell benefiting MHS athletics appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat

Out of an abundance of caution Pepperdine University has announced it has beefed up security on campus after a threatening note was found over the weekend. The handwritten note was discovered at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday during the University of Southern California football match up with Notre Dame University. The note mentioned […] The post Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Parks and Rec Commission receives mid-year report; begins planning for next year

During the Parks and Recreation meeting on Nov. 15, Acting Community Service Director Kristen Riesgo provided the mid-year report and addressed commission activities, past and future assignments. Commissioners addressed the list and hope to tour the city parks to be able to provide feedback on rehabilitation projects and plan more outdoor programs.  Commissioners also hope […] The post Parks and Rec Commission receives mid-year report; begins planning for next year appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Homeless Task Force panel questions the removal of an agenda item from the Public Safety Director

To start off the Homeless Task Force meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Task Force member Wayne Cohen questioned why certain items were removed from the agenda.  “Staff makes decisions on agenda items regularly, so it’s not an abnormal thing,” Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said.  In the last Homeless Task Force meeting on Oct. 18, commissioners […] The post Homeless Task Force panel questions the removal of an agenda item from the Public Safety Director appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Lindsey Horvath wins seat on Board of Supervisors

West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath has claimed victory in her hard-fought race against Bob Hertzberg for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The self-described community activist narrowly beat the California Senate majority leader and former State Assembly leader who has been representing the San Fernando Valley. Hertzberg conceded the race […] The post Lindsey Horvath wins seat on Board of Supervisors appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Former Player Liam Anderson Takes MHS Boys Soccer Coaching Reigns from Rodriguez

The Malibu High Sharks boys soccer team began their season last week with a familiar face in a new role.  Liam Anderson, a former Malibu player and the boys team assistant coach for six years, is now the squad’s head coach. Ignacio Rodriguez, the Sharks head coach since 2015, stepped down from coaching Malibu in […] The post Former Player Liam Anderson Takes MHS Boys Soccer Coaching Reigns from Rodriguez appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Latest Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate deals

Miley Cyrus is back in Malibu Singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus, 29, has bought and sold a lot of real estate over the past four years. She and actor Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire in 2018. Several publications later reported that she filed paperwork with the City of Malibu to rebuild the […] The post Latest Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate deals appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Discussion on Next Weeks City Council Meeting on Nov. 28

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council: November 28: Ceremonial Presentations: Previously Discussed:  New Items:  Ordinances and Public Hearings Advertisement Old Business:  New Business: Council Items: To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings. The post Discussion on Next Weeks City Council Meeting on Nov. 28 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
