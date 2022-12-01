Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award Winners

The City Council selected Richard Lawson and Judy Villablanca as the 2022 recipients of the Jake Kuredjian Citizenship award on Nov. 14. The award was created to honor the late Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian and recognizes outstanding individuals who have donated time and resources to enhance the quality of parks and recreation programs within the Malibu community. Richard Lawson has been a teacher at Malibu High School since 1996 and continues to focus on positive outcomes of mental and physical health. Judy Villablanca served on the Malibu Parks and Recreation Commission for over five years. She was instrumental in developing several recreation programs and projects, including the Temporary and Permanent Skate Parks. The award recipients will be recognized at the Nov. 28 City Council meeting. Visit the City’s website to learn about the award and see past recipients.

