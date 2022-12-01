ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida's 4-star RB commit to get in-home visit from coaching staff

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBvmo_0jUHNnGF00

The calendar has turned over to December, which means the recruiting hot stove is about to be sizzling hot once again with the end of the no-contact period set to close. With the 2022 regular season now in the rearview mirror for Billy Napier and Florida football, a great deal of attention will be turned toward ensuring that the program maintains its top-10 ranking — or even possibly improving it.

One of the prep prospects on the coaching staff’s docket is committed four-star running back Treyaun Webb out of Jacksonville (Florida) Trinity Christian Academy, who told Gators Online recently that he is set to host running backs coach Jabbar Juluke along with another member of the staff at his home on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 188-pound high school senior has a connection to the Orange and Blue through his cousin Dee Webb, who played defensive back in the Swamp from 2003 to 2005 and was taken in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft. Despite the blood link, the younger Webb insists he chose Florida over the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Penn State Nittany Lions and Baylor Bears because of what it has to offer off the field as well.

“I chose Florida because of the education and the opportunities after football. I’ve felt a connection with the staff from the beginning and they truly care,” he previously told On3.

The in-state blue-chip recruit put up some big numbers during his final high school season in 2022, amassing 1,117 yards at 7.6 yards per carry along with 20 touchdowns. He made his first mark on the scene during the seventh grade when the Miami Hurricanes offered him a scholarship.

Webb, who is currently the only running back commit in the Gators’ 2023 recruiting class, is ranked No. 235 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 248 and 15, respectively.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign

One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star DB commit has locked in his official visit date with Florida

Florida only allowed recruits to make official visits on Oct. 15 for the LSU game during the regular season, but the Gators are planning a big weekend in the Swamp now that the year is coming to an end. Several of Florida’s commits that have yet to make their official visits to the university will do so over the next few weeks, and four-star Wharton (Tampa, Florida) defensive back Dijon Johnson is the latest to set his plans.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 defensive line recruit decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class got a little lighter on Sunday. Three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless, who committed to the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 18, announced on Sunday that he would be de-committing from Auburn. Harkless did not specify why only that it was something he “had” to do and that “everything happens for a reason.”
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Ducks working hard to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar ahead of signing day

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are trying to do some work in the closing weeks of the 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing period begins. According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Carlos Locklyn is in Washington on Saturday night to see 4-star running back Jayden Limar play in the 4A State Championship game. Huffman says that Locklyn and the Ducks are working hard to flip Limar, who is currently committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy