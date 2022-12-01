Read full article on original website
HHA looks for help with Bliss rebuild
HUDSON—The Hudson Housing Authority (HHA) has submitted a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find partners for redeveloping its existing property and developing potential new properties. HHA residents also elected representatives to its governing Board of Commissioners, officials reported at meetings October 17 and November 21. The HHA runs the...
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Altered celebration of lights draws few to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – In a change from tradition, the annual “Celebration of Lights” took place in Poughkeepsie without the traditional parade down Main Street to Dongan Square Park. The event, which typically brought 1,000 people to the Mount Carmel neighborhood, was much more subdued this year. Many of...
Look Historic Church For Sale in High Falls, NY
This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
Pleasant Valley festival organizers chastised for allowing “F… Biden” banner in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – As hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Pleasant Valley on Saturday for the town’s “Festival of Lights,” one float drew immediate criticism for a banner with vulgar language. With hundreds of adults and children gathered along the parade route on Saturday evening,...
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm
Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Rewind Kingston sells thrifted fashion, supports youth mental health
On the same block in Midtown Kingston as the Ulster Performing Arts Center, on Broadway between Cornell and O’Neil Street, there’s an unassuming storefront that’s easy to pass by without realizing what treasures lie inside. A new LED-lit sign is currently being created to alert the neighborhood that what used to be called Ye Olde Book Shoppe has reopened as Rewind Kingston, with a new focus meant to appeal to a younger clientele: trendy thrift-shop fashion and upcycled clothing and gifts.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26
The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
