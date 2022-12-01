Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Freshman wideout details breakout performance: 'I want to maximize my opportunity'
True freshman wideout Cole Turner arguably had the catch of the game, maybe even the catch of the season, on Saturday in Clemson's ACC title victory. It was the magic of him and fellow freshman Cade Klubnik that (...)
Live updates: Backup QB sparks Clemson to 24-10 halftime lead over UNC in ACC title game
Charlotte, N.C. — A quarterback switch for Clemson sparked the Tigers to a 24-10 halftime lead over North Carolina in Saturday night's ACC football title game in Charlotte. Backup Cade Klubnik replaced struggling starter starter DJ Uiagalelei after two three-and-out possessions Saturday. Klubnik, a true freshman, led the Tigers...
Live updates: UNC leads Clemson 7-0 in ACC title game
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina marched 78 yards on 11 plays on its first possession of the ACC title game to take a quick 7-0 lead over Clemson in the 2022 ACC Championship Game. UNC forced a three-and-out by Clemson on the game's first possession, forcing a punt. Quarterback...
blufftontoday.com
DJ Uiagalelei's time as Clemson's QB lasted longer than maybe it should have. But it's over
CHARLOTTE – It's the end of the Big Cinco Era. Clemson's two year-run with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finished Saturday night in an NFL stadium in which he still hopes to play as a pro. That seems unlikely, though. Uiagalelei was pulled after the Tigers' opening two possessions, bad ones, in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers.
Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal
A part of Clemson's secondary is hitting the transfer portal. The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis (...)
clemsontigers.com
IPTAY and Clemson Athletics Announce Largest Gift in IPTAY History
“Don’t ever let anything be ordinary; ordinary is average, normal, usual and commonplace.”. It’s an adage that Jim and Candace Brown live by. And on Dec. 3, the Brown family solidified that notion, committing an extraordinary gift to support IPTAY and Clemson Athletics. The commitment is the largest in IPTAY history and among the largest in University history. The gift will support several areas of Clemson’s Athletic program, including football and basketball.
Virginia Tech knock off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.
Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 (...)
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
ATLANTA — Georgia swatted away the field goal attempt, the ball spinning to a stop at its 4-yard line. The LSU players trudged off the field, thinking the play was over. Christopher Smith knew better. He suddenly scooped it up and took off the other way, sprinting 96 yards for a touchdown that epitomized the Bulldogs program.
UNC holds off FSU to reach Women's College Cup final
Cary, N.C. — The third and final meeting this season between North Carolina and Florida State did not disappoint. The Tar Heels built a 3-goal lead in the second half but had to outlast a fierce FSU push to win 3-2 and move on to the national championship game.
Four double-figure scorers lead Duke to commanding win at Richmond
Duke women's basketball commanded the game from the jump and finished the contest with four in double figures as the Blue Devils blitzed Richmond, 100-49, Sunday afternoon at the Robins Center. Junior Vanessa de Jesus delivered a stellar performance off the bench for Duke (8-1) as she matched her career...
WLOS.com
Clemson stars Shipley and Henry start "1 Clem5on" endowment
Clemson — (WLOS) Will Shipley and K.J. Henry will already be long remembered by Clemson Tigers fans for their talents on the field. However, during the Palmetto Bowl they announced a move that will leave an impact away from Death Valley. The two joined forces to start the "1...
Clemson has big second half in winning ACC opener
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of […]
No. 7 Duke soccer team falls to Creighton in National Quarterfinals
The Blue Devils men's soccer team lost to Creighton, 3-2, in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon, ending their season at 13-2-4 overall. Axel Gudbjornsson scored Duke's first-half goal, and the Blue Devils took advantage of an own goal to draw within one in the second half. Creighton opened the...
Former NC State football player back in jail after being charged with threatening, stalking current NC State coach
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after being charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. The former NC State player was arrested again on Dec. 1 and is being held with a $500K bond. Boletepeli, who played...
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
Necas, Aho lead the way in Hurricanes' 4-2 win over Kings
LOS ANGELES — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who got at least one point...
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0