This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
Dec. 2: Top five best things about Biltmore during Christmas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever lived in North Carolina, then you know of Biltmore Estate. The “Largest Home in America” was originally home to the Vanderbilt family before it became the tourist destination it is today. One of the busiest times of year for the Biltmore is Christmas. Here are five of […]
Christmas Parades to be held all over the Upstate this weekend
It’s a weekend of holiday celebrations around the Upstate as several cities and towns put on Christmas events. The 75th Annual Greenville Christmas Parade is set for 6 PM this Saturday night in the city’s downtown area.
thejournalonline.com
Santa Express returns December 10
Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
WLOS.com
Boy with TBI in hospice care loves Christmas, gets to meet Santa as part of final wishes
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's every child's dream to meet Santa, but for 13-year-old Karson, that dream means much more this year -- in what his family says will likely be his final Christmas. Karson is currently in hospice care due to heart failure that has developed as a...
Upstate Holiday Light Show open now through Dec. 31st
The Upstate Holiday Light Show is now open for the season at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. The night sky is sure to be illuminated as the show features 32 million Christmas lights set to the tune of your favorite Christmas songs.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
Warren Haynes Announces Christmas Jam Livestream
Allman Brothers Band’s Warren Haynes is leading a Christmas Jam. Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam will feature live performances by Grateful Dead co-founder and guitarist Phil Lesh, Dinosaur Jr., Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, drummer John Molo and touring musicians Rob Barraco and John Scofield. Streaming live from Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the event is a benefit for two local organizations.
WLOS.com
Those laid to rest in Asheville's Riverside Cemetery have unique, rich legacies, stories
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Riverside Cemetery is home to the gravesites of many well-known Asheville residents from the past, the most notable being author Thomas Wolfe, yet it is more than just the final resting place for loved ones. Established in 1885, it has been a place of unmatched...
wspa.com
Saturday Evening Forecast
Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. New mural in Spartanburg raises mental health awareness. New mural in Spartanburg raises mental health awareness. Upstate Christmas...
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center unveil new downtown mural
Spartanburg's newest mural is all about prioritizing mental health.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
nctripping.com
20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
WLOS.com
Residents attend input sessions to discuss future of Asheville's Pack Square Plaza
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County representatives are asking for input in creating a shared vision for the future of Pack Square Plaza. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on their thoughts about the area on Dec. 2 and 3. The goal is to...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
matadornetwork.com
5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina
There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
