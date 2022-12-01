ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WNCT

Dec. 2: Top five best things about Biltmore during Christmas

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have ever lived in North Carolina, then you know of Biltmore Estate. The “Largest Home in America” was originally home to the Vanderbilt family before it became the tourist destination it is today. One of the busiest times of year for the Biltmore is Christmas. Here are five of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
thejournalonline.com

Santa Express returns December 10

Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
GREENVILLE, SC
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
FOREST CITY, NC
American Songwriter

Warren Haynes Announces Christmas Jam Livestream

Allman Brothers Band’s Warren Haynes is leading a Christmas Jam. Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam will feature live performances by Grateful Dead co-founder and guitarist Phil Lesh, Dinosaur Jr., Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, drummer John Molo and touring musicians Rob Barraco and John Scofield. Streaming live from Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the event is a benefit for two local organizations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Saturday Evening Forecast

Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. Dry and cooler weather on Sunday sets up for wet weather to start the work week. New mural in Spartanburg raises mental health awareness. New mural in Spartanburg raises mental health awareness. Upstate Christmas...
LYMAN, SC
nctripping.com

20+ Awesome Things to Do in Black Mountain and Nearby

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. We’ve spent years exploring the small towns of this state and have a soft spot for all the wonderful things to do in Black Mountain, NC....
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
matadornetwork.com

5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina

There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
GREENVILLE, SC

