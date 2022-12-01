Read full article on original website
wglt.org
5 finalists named to become Illinois State University's first College of Engineering dean
Students, faculty and staff this month can meet the five finalists who want to become Illinois State University's first dean of the new College of Engineering. Each of the five finalists will participate in an open forum during a campus visit. Here's the schedule for those visits. Here are the finalists:
Central Illinois Proud
Local organizations win Illinois American Water grants for community programs
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local groups have been award grants through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity program, announced the utility company on Friday. Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and the Peoria Public School Foundation are two of 12 organizations across Central Illinois to receive grants. Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Veterans treated to breakfast thanks to Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday veterans from all over were able to enjoy a warm, pancake breakfast thanks to representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. We spoke with one World War II era Veteran, 96-year-old Dail Martin who shared how he and all four of his brothers all decided to join the Navy when they were old enough.
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
videtteonline.com
ISU track and field opens indoor season strong
Illinois State track and field put together a strong showing to begin its 2022-2023 indoor season, winning 10 events at the John Coughlan Invite Saturday afternoon at Horton Field House. Seven of the events won by the Redbirds were field events as both the men’s and women’s teams took home...
25newsnow.com
ISU’s Hancock Stadium among 4 possible sites to host future IHSA football title games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal leaders want to bring back the Illinois High School Association’s state football championship games for the next five years, but three other communities are also hoping to land the premier event that’s held each Thanksgiving weekend. ISU’s Hancock Stadium was the venue...
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: December 3, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Basketball games were held all over Central Illinois on Saturday. Metamora boys beat Lincoln Park 64-52. Richwoods boys beat IVC 80-41. Morton boys beat Canton 58-28. East Peoria boys beat Limestone 81-43. Pekin boys beat Champaign Central 40-38. U-High boys lost to Decatur MacArthur 66-42.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wglt.org
Red wolf dies at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo
One of the red wolves at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has died. The zoo said the wolf overheated and collapsed during a routine health exam and, after a daylong effort to save the wolf, he was euthanized. "The staff and the veterinary team at the Miller Park Zoo...
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
fordcountychronicle.com
At USP Hazelton, Emily Claire Hari says she’s subjected to ‘pure hatred’
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Emily Claire Hari has arrived at USP Hazelton, a high-security male prison in Preston County, West Virginia, where the transgender 51-year-old domestic terrorist from Ford County will be housed for the next 40 1/2 years. On the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, Hari is listed...
1470 WMBD
Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge
MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
