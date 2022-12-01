ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Local organizations win Illinois American Water grants for community programs

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local groups have been award grants through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity program, announced the utility company on Friday. Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and the Peoria Public School Foundation are two of 12 organizations across Central Illinois to receive grants. Illinois...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Veterans treated to breakfast thanks to Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday veterans from all over were able to enjoy a warm, pancake breakfast thanks to representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. We spoke with one World War II era Veteran, 96-year-old Dail Martin who shared how he and all four of his brothers all decided to join the Navy when they were old enough.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday

Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
PERU, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU track and field opens indoor season strong

Illinois State track and field put together a strong showing to begin its 2022-2023 indoor season, winning 10 events at the John Coughlan Invite Saturday afternoon at Horton Field House. Seven of the events won by the Redbirds were field events as both the men’s and women’s teams took home...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: December 3, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Basketball games were held all over Central Illinois on Saturday. Metamora boys beat Lincoln Park 64-52. Richwoods boys beat IVC 80-41. Morton boys beat Canton 58-28. East Peoria boys beat Limestone 81-43. Pekin boys beat Champaign Central 40-38. U-High boys lost to Decatur MacArthur 66-42.
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia

An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Red wolf dies at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo

One of the red wolves at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has died. The zoo said the wolf overheated and collapsed during a routine health exam and, after a daylong effort to save the wolf, he was euthanized. "The staff and the veterinary team at the Miller Park Zoo...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant

NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Banks in Morton, Springfield to merge

MORTON, Ill. – A bank group based in Morton is acquiring a bank group based in Springfield. Morton Community Bank will merge with Marine Bank in the second quarter of next year. The total assets of the merged banks will come close to $6 billion when the transaction is...
MORTON, IL

