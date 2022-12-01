Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live news: China says it will continue energy cooperation with Russia after G7, EU and Australia apply price cap on oil exports
Cap on Russian seaborne oil agreed by G7 aims to curtail Putin’s war machine
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero COVID' ends
China is easing some of the world's most stringent anti-COVID controls and authorities say new variants are weaker
