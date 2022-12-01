Read full article on original website
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
South West police target drug use in night-time economy
Recreational drugs are a problem in the South West's night-time economy, the assistant chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has said. Speaking during an operation in Plymouth on Friday, ACC Steve Parker said the force was determined to crack down on what was a significant problem. Officers targeted the...
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC
December train strikes: Extra walkouts planned over Christmas
Extra rail strikes have been scheduled over the Christmas period, the RMT union says. Staff at Network Rail - about half the workers involved in a pay dispute - are expected to walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 27 December. A new offer was made by the company...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Bystanders left 'deeply shocked and shaken'
Witnesses of the Shoreham Airshow crash say they were left "deeply shocked and shaken", an inquest has heard. Eleven people were killed after a vintage jet crashed on to the A27 in August 2015. On the third day of the hearing, bystanders described a "lasting effect" after watching the display...
'We Fled at Night. No Food or Water. At the Border, We Could Barely Walk'
Desange Kuenihira shares her inspirational story about rebuilding her life in America.
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Strep A: Penarth family traumatised by daughter's death
The parents of a girl who died from Strep A say they have been left traumatised by her death. Seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), or Strep A. Her father Hasan described her as a "bubbly" daughter, who was "always...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
BBC
Thousands still missing out on energy vouchers
Thousands of Scottish customers with prepayment meters are still missing out on vouchers to help with energy bills, the BBC understands. Every bill payer is entitled to a discount of £66 a month from October to March as part of the UK government's Energy Bill Support Scheme. About 300,000...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
hunker.com
The Cabinet in This Victorian Radiator Has an Amazing Purpose
Radiators serve an important purpose: to keep us warm when a sweater and fuzzy socks just aren't enough. The appliance — typically made from metal due to its superiority in conducting heat — draws heat from water or steam which it uses to warm up the air. Although radiators can be a little creepy as they can sometimes be loud, smelly, and definitely don't add any aesthetic charm to a room (although some nostalgic designers may disagree), to say we're grateful for them would be an understatement.
