BC's Zay Flowers declaring for NFL Draft

BOSTON -- Zay Flowers is off to the NFL. Boston College's all-time leading receiver has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers had a year of eligibility left at Boston College, but will forgo that to play football on Sundays next year. He made the announcement on his social media accounts Thursday afternoon.

Flowers is coming off an incredible 2022 campaign for the Eagles where he caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over his four years at Boston College, he set school records with 200 catches and 3,056 yards. His 29 touchdown receptions are also tied for the most in Eagles history, while his 31 total touchdowns rank sixth in the school's record book.

Now the 5-foot-10, 172-pound playmaker will take his game to the next level. He is currently projected to be selected sometime on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.