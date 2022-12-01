ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BC's Zay Flowers declaring for NFL Draft

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F32io_0jUHHtEx00

BOSTON -- Zay Flowers is off to the NFL. Boston College's all-time leading receiver has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers had a year of eligibility left at Boston College, but will forgo that to play football on Sundays next year. He made the announcement on his social media accounts Thursday afternoon.

Flowers is coming off an incredible 2022 campaign for the Eagles where he caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over his four years at Boston College, he set school records with 200 catches and 3,056 yards. His 29 touchdown receptions are also tied for the most in Eagles history, while his 31 total touchdowns rank sixth in the school's record book.

Now the 5-foot-10, 172-pound playmaker will take his game to the next level. He is currently projected to be selected sometime on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season

The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Is Reportedly Transferring

Clemson is going to have a new starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18. Uiagalelei has been the Tigers' starting quarterback for the last two...
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

Brad William Henke, NFL defensive lineman and actor, dies at 56

Brad William Henke, who played for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV and then found greater fame as an actor, has died at the age of 56. Henke had been open about his health struggles, posting on social media that he had been diagnosed with a 90 percent blockage in an artery, had received stents in his heart, and had a golf ball-sized tumor removed from his pancreas. Henke died peacefully in his home.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Report: Deion Sanders' Son Makes Decision On Next School

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, will apparently be following his dad to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, of course, given Shedeur was playing for Deion at Jackson State. But according to a report, Shedeur has already been doing some recruiting for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially announced Deion's hire on...
BOULDER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Ducks working hard to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar ahead of signing day

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are trying to do some work in the closing weeks of the 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing period begins. According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Carlos Locklyn is in Washington on Saturday night to see 4-star running back Jayden Limar play in the 4A State Championship game. Huffman says that Locklyn and the Ducks are working hard to flip Limar, who is currently committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No....
EUGENE, OR
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles

Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl

The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl. San Diego State Aztecs Draft Prospects. Jonah Tavai, DL. Tavai has...
247Sports

Arizona Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer portal opens up for undergraduates on Monday and the expectation is that it will be more active than ever. The following will keep track of each player that enters the portal as well as those that declare for the NFL. Christian Young (NFL): The Arizona safety does not...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football Week 13 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON -- It's getting real in the NFL, which means it's getting really real in the world of fantasy football. With Week 13 upon us, some owners may be a bit desperate. And even those who are doing well could still use a little help to keep things rolling. For that, we turn to CBS Sports fantasy football expect Jamie Eisenberg for this week's starts, sits, and sleepers at the most important positions on your roster.QuarterbackStart: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence @ Detroit"Lawrence should stay hot in Week 13 at Detroit, and the Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season....
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy